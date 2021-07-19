World
England lifts Covid restrictions as scientists warn of increase in cases – Times of India
LONDON (Reuters) – The British government lifted pandemic restrictions on daily life in England on Monday, removing all social distancing in a step criticized by scientists and opposition parties as a dangerous leap into the unknown.
From midnight (2300 GMT Sunday), nightclubs were able to reopen and other covered venues were allowed to operate at full capacity, while legal mandates covering wearing masks and working from home were removed.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson – who is self-isolating after his health minister was infected – urged the public to remain cautious and all latecomers to join the two-thirds of UK adults who are now fully vaccinated.
He defended the reopening – dubbed “freedom day” by some media – despite severe reluctance from scientists after daily infection rates in Britain surpassed 50,000, behind only Indonesia and Brazil .
“If we don’t do it now, we will open in the fall, the winter months, when the virus has the advantage of the cold,” the prime minister said in a video message.
The start of the summer school vacation this week offered a “precious fire break,” he said.
“If we don’t do it now, we have to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it? So now is the right time, but we have to do it with caution.”
Jonathan Ashworth, the opposition Labor Party spokesperson for health said the government was “reckless,” echoing experts who say the reopening endangers global health.
“We are against opening without any precautions in place,” Ashworth told BBC television, in particular attacking the government’s mask plan.
After the success of the vaccination program – which has now offered at least one dose to every adult in Britain – the government says all risks to hospital care are manageable.
But Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London has warned Britain is on track for 100,000 cases per day as the Delta variant of Covid gets out of hand.
“The real question is, can we double that or even higher? And this is where the crystal ball starts to fail,” he told BBC television.
“We could get to 2,000 hospitalizations a day, 200,000 cases a day, but it’s much less certain,” he said.
Even though Britain suffers far fewer deaths than in previous waves, such a workload would still put severe pressure on the National health service (NHS) and risk sowing new variants, warned doctors.
Senior Conservative MP Jeremy Hunt, former health secretary, said the government should learn from Israel and the Netherlands, which were forced to reverse recent easing.
“The warning light on the NHS dashboard is not flashing orange, it is flashing red,” he told BBC radio.
Scotland and Wales, whose decentralized governments set their own health policies, said they would maintain the mandate on face coverings, among other restrictions.
But in England, all restrictions on social diversity have been lifted. Sports stadiums, cinemas and theaters can now be sold out.
Fully vaccinated residents returning from “orange list” destinations in Europe no longer have to self-quarantine – although in a last-minute policy change the government kept the requirement in place for France.
Requirements for self-isolation after close contact also remain in place, forcing millions to leave work or school in recent weeks, leading the industry to warn of serious economic disruption.
After their contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak first tried using an official testing pilot program that allows participants to escape complete self-isolation. .
But after a public and political outcry, Downing Street staged a hasty U-turn.
Johnson, who nearly died from Covid last year, will remain in the Prime Minister’s retirement at Checkers in northwest London until July 26.
“We briefly looked at the idea of participating in the pilot project that allows people to test on a daily basis,” he said.
“But I think it’s much more important that everyone stick to the same rule.”
Others urged the government to stick to the cautious global consensus on tackling the pandemic, rather than embrace the libertarian instincts of Johnson and other conservatives.
The government’s stated approach to lifting controls now before any winter wave of respiratory illnesses is marked by “moral vacuum and epidemiological stupidity,” said Bristol University public health expert Gabriel Scally.
