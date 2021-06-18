England is extending vaccine eligibility to people 18 years of age and older amid concerns about the burgeoning Delta variant.

Coronavirus vaccines are now available for people aged 18 and over in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

The expansion of eligibility comes a few days after a sharp increase in cases of highly transmissible Delta variant led Mr Johnson to keep restrictions in place for an additional four weeks. He had previously announced that virus precautions would be withdrawn on June 21 – a date on which British media began to call it “freedom day”.

The decision will be reviewed in two weeks, but, until then, restaurants and pubs will still face indoor social distancing rules that will limit capacity, and theaters and nightclubs will remain closed.

In one video posted on Twitter Mr Johnson on Friday directed people to the National Health Service website to make appointments. He thanked Britain’s youth, who he said had made monumental sacrifices over the past year, and urged them to get vaccinated as soon as possible.