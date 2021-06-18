England is extending vaccine eligibility to people 18 years of age and older amid concerns about the burgeoning Delta variant.
Coronavirus vaccines are now available for people aged 18 and over in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.
The expansion of eligibility comes a few days after a sharp increase in cases of highly transmissible Delta variant led Mr Johnson to keep restrictions in place for an additional four weeks. He had previously announced that virus precautions would be withdrawn on June 21 – a date on which British media began to call it “freedom day”.
The decision will be reviewed in two weeks, but, until then, restaurants and pubs will still face indoor social distancing rules that will limit capacity, and theaters and nightclubs will remain closed.
In one video posted on Twitter Mr Johnson on Friday directed people to the National Health Service website to make appointments. He thanked Britain’s youth, who he said had made monumental sacrifices over the past year, and urged them to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
“Since Christmas you have been waiting patiently while your parents, grandparents, great-grandparents and everyone else are lining up for their jabs,” Mr Johnson said. “Now it’s your turn.”
Despite the initial difficulties in combating the virus in Great Britain, the deployment of its vaccine was a success. More than 30 million people, nearly half of Britain’s population, have been fully vaccinated, according to data from Public health England. Mr Johnson expanded vaccine eligibility to people 23 and older earlier this week.
But the seven-day average of newly reported cases has risen since early May and has risen 120% in the past two weeks, according to data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Recent studies suggest that more than 90% of new cases are the Delta variant, which has swept the country since its first sample in Britain four months ago.
Mr Johnson said in his video he hopes the expanded eligibility heralds the start of the end of the virus in Britain.
“We are not out of the woods yet, but after a long and difficult journey the end is finally in sight,” Mr Johnson said. “So go ahead and follow the rules, like you’ve been doing for so long, get your shots as soon as you can and let’s finish this thing together.”