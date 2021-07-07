World

England face Denmark for place in Euro 2020 final – Live

Photo of usama usama Send an email 46 mins ago
0 2 2 minutes read

Live updates from Wembley Stadium where England and Denmark vie for a place in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

  • England aim to reach first Euro final
  • Denmark won the European Championship in 1992
  • England still haven’t conceded a goal at Euro 2020
  • Denmark lost their first two games
  • Kick-off: 19:00 GMT
  • The winners will face Italy in the final on Sunday

A record for Captain Kane

England captain Harry Kane needs a goal to equal Gary Lineker’s record for most goals scored for England in major tournaments.

It took him a long time to get into Euro 2020 …

England’s clean sheets

It’s remarkable that England haven’t conceded a single goal in the tournament so far – that’s five white sheets.

They didn’t score too many goals early on either – two goals in three group matches. But scored six in the two knockouts, including one 2-0 victory over Germany… much to the dismay of ‘psychic’ elephant who predicted a German victory!

Elephant Yashoda, an oracle elephant ‘predicts victory for Germany. Yashoda correctly predicted all of Germany’s group stage matches [Leon Kuegeler/Reuters]

Prediction time

With just under two hours to go, now is the perfect time to make your predictions.

Will it be England? Will it be Denmark?

Just the two options (it’s a knockout). Vote now

On the way to the semi-finals

England
Beat Croatia 1-0
0-0 draw with Scotland
Beat Czech Republic 1-0
Beat Germany 2-0
Defeat Ukraine 4-0

Denmark
0-1 loss to Finland
Lost 1-2 against Belgium
Beat Russia 4-1
Beat Wales 4-0
Defeat Czech Republic 2-1

“Has football come home yet? “

The English anthem “Football’s coming home” – shouted by fans at Wembley after the game against Germany – is not to everyone’s liking.

Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel took a cheeky hit at the supposedly triumphalist song, saying: “Has it ever been home? I don’t know, have you already won it?

Overview

Denmark will have to do what no team did against England at Euro 2020 to reach the tournament final: score a goal.

The Danes have recovered from two defeats in their first games of the tournament and will face England in the second semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

England, meanwhile, have not lost a game or conceded a goal so far at Euro 2020 and will play in their home football stadium.

Read our preview of the second semi-final of Euro 2020.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 46 mins ago
0 2 2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

After the assassination of the Haitian president, the threat of further political violence intensifies.

2 hours ago

Jacob Zuma: Deadline looming for South African police to arrest former president

6 hours ago

In pictures: India and Pakistan united in mourning for actor Dilip Kumar

7 hours ago

Jovenel Moise: Haitian President Jovenel Moise assassinated at his home | World News – Times of India

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button