England face Denmark for place in Euro 2020 final – Live

Live updates from Wembley Stadium where England and Denmark vie for a place in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

England aim to reach first Euro final

Denmark won the European Championship in 1992

England still haven’t conceded a goal at Euro 2020

Denmark lost their first two games

Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

The winners will face Italy in the final on Sunday

2 minutes ago (17:26 GMT)

A record for Captain Kane

England captain Harry Kane needs a goal to equal Gary Lineker’s record for most goals scored for England in major tournaments.

It took him a long time to get into Euro 2020 …

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Goals for England in major tournaments: ⚽️1⃣0⃣ Gary Lineker

⚽️0⃣9⃣ Harry Kane

⚽️0⃣9⃣ Alan Shearer

⚽️0⃣7⃣ Wayne Rooney# EURO2020 | #FR pic.twitter.com/vmJsKwejEF – UEFA EURO 2020 (@ EURO2020) July 7, 2021

10 minutes ago (17:18 GMT)

England’s clean sheets

It’s remarkable that England haven’t conceded a single goal in the tournament so far – that’s five white sheets.

They didn’t score too many goals early on either – two goals in three group matches. But scored six in the two knockouts, including one 2-0 victory over Germany… much to the dismay of ‘psychic’ elephant who predicted a German victory!

Elephant Yashoda, an oracle elephant ‘predicts victory for Germany. Yashoda correctly predicted all of Germany’s group stage matches [Leon Kuegeler/Reuters]

24 minutes ago (17:04 GMT)

Prediction time

With just under two hours to go, now is the perfect time to make your predictions.

Will it be England? Will it be Denmark?

Who will win tonight # EURO2020 semi-final at Wembley? 👇 -AJE Sport (@AJE_Sport) July 7, 2021

33 minutes ago (16:55 GMT)

On the way to the semi-finals

England

Beat Croatia 1-0

0-0 draw with Scotland

Beat Czech Republic 1-0

Beat Germany 2-0

Defeat Ukraine 4-0

Denmark

0-1 loss to Finland

Lost 1-2 against Belgium

Beat Russia 4-1

Beat Wales 4-0

Defeat Czech Republic 2-1

1 hour ago (16:25 GMT)

“Has football come home yet? “

The English anthem “Football’s coming home” – shouted by fans at Wembley after the game against Germany – is not to everyone’s liking.

Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel took a cheeky hit at the supposedly triumphalist song, saying: “Has it ever been home? I don’t know, have you already won it?

🗣 “What would it mean for you to prevent it coming home tomorrow night?” “ “Has it ever been home?” Have you won it yet? ” Kasper Schmeichel went there#ENGDEN | #ITVFootball | # Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/X4x2SQDyyq – ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 6, 2021

1 hour ago (16h00 GMT)

Overview

Denmark will have to do what no team did against England at Euro 2020 to reach the tournament final: score a goal.

The Danes have recovered from two defeats in their first games of the tournament and will face England in the second semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

England, meanwhile, have not lost a game or conceded a goal so far at Euro 2020 and will play in their home football stadium.

Read our preview of the second semi-final of Euro 2020.