England face Denmark for place in Euro 2020 final – Live
Live updates from Wembley Stadium where England and Denmark vie for a place in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.
- England aim to reach first Euro final
- Denmark won the European Championship in 1992
- England still haven’t conceded a goal at Euro 2020
- Denmark lost their first two games
- Kick-off: 19:00 GMT
- The winners will face Italy in the final on Sunday
A record for Captain Kane
England captain Harry Kane needs a goal to equal Gary Lineker’s record for most goals scored for England in major tournaments.
It took him a long time to get into Euro 2020 …
🏴 Goals for England in major tournaments:
⚽️1⃣0⃣ Gary Lineker
⚽️0⃣9⃣ Harry Kane
⚽️0⃣9⃣ Alan Shearer
⚽️0⃣7⃣ Wayne Rooney# EURO2020 | #FR pic.twitter.com/vmJsKwejEF
– UEFA EURO 2020 (@ EURO2020) July 7, 2021
England’s clean sheets
It’s remarkable that England haven’t conceded a single goal in the tournament so far – that’s five white sheets.
They didn’t score too many goals early on either – two goals in three group matches. But scored six in the two knockouts, including one 2-0 victory over Germany… much to the dismay of ‘psychic’ elephant who predicted a German victory!
Prediction time
With just under two hours to go, now is the perfect time to make your predictions.
Will it be England? Will it be Denmark?
Just the two options (it’s a knockout). Vote now
Who will win tonight # EURO2020 semi-final at Wembley? 👇
-AJE Sport (@AJE_Sport) July 7, 2021
On the way to the semi-finals
England
Beat Croatia 1-0
0-0 draw with Scotland
Beat Czech Republic 1-0
Beat Germany 2-0
Defeat Ukraine 4-0
Denmark
0-1 loss to Finland
Lost 1-2 against Belgium
Beat Russia 4-1
Beat Wales 4-0
Defeat Czech Republic 2-1
“Has football come home yet? “
The English anthem “Football’s coming home” – shouted by fans at Wembley after the game against Germany – is not to everyone’s liking.
Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel took a cheeky hit at the supposedly triumphalist song, saying: “Has it ever been home? I don’t know, have you already won it?
🗣 “What would it mean for you to prevent it coming home tomorrow night?” “
“Has it ever been home?” Have you won it yet? ”
Kasper Schmeichel went there#ENGDEN | #ITVFootball | # Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/X4x2SQDyyq
– ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 6, 2021
Overview
Denmark will have to do what no team did against England at Euro 2020 to reach the tournament final: score a goal.
The Danes have recovered from two defeats in their first games of the tournament and will face England in the second semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.
England, meanwhile, have not lost a game or conceded a goal so far at Euro 2020 and will play in their home football stadium.