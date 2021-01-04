World
England enters new Covid-19 lockdown as cases rise – Times of India
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday ordered England a new national lockdown to try to slow a Covid-19 case that threatens to overwhelm parts of the health system before a vaccination program reaches critical mass.
Johnson said a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus was spreading at high speed and urgent action was needed to slow it down.
“As I speak to you tonight, our hospitals are under more pressure from Covid than at any time since the start of the pandemic,” Johnson said in a nationally televised address as he abandoned his regional approach to the fight against the pandemic.
“With most countries already under extreme measures, it is clear that we need to do more together to bring this new variant under control.
“So we have to engage in a national lockout, which is hard enough to contain this variant. It means the government is asking you again to stay home.”
Johnson said the measures would include school closures from Tuesday and rules requiring most people to stay at home, with the exception of essential shopping, exercise and other limited exceptions.
He said if the schedule for the vaccination program goes as planned and the number of cases and deaths respond to lockdown measures as planned, it should be possible to start breaking out of the lockdown by mid-February.
However, he called for caution about the timing.
NEW VACCINE LAUNCHED
As Britain grapples with the sixth-highest death toll in the world and cases reach a new high, the country’s chief medical officers have said the spread of COVID-19 risks crushing parts overwhelming health system within 21 days.
The increase in the number of cases has been driven by the new variant of Covid-19, officials say, and although they recognize the pandemic is spreading faster than expected, they say there is also light at the end of the tunnel – vaccinations.
Johnson’s government earlier touted a scientific “triumph” as Britain became the first country in the world to start vaccinating its population with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.
Dialysis patient Brian Pinker received the first vaccination outside of a trial on Monday.
“I am very happy to receive the Covid vaccine today and very proud that it is the one that was invented at Oxford,” said the retired 82-year-old maintenance manager a few hundred yards from where the vaccine was developed.
But even with the deployment of vaccines, the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths continues to increase.
Over 75,000 people in the United Kingdom died from Covid-19 within 28 days of testing positive since the start of the pandemic. A record 58,784 new coronavirus cases were reported on Monday.
With a few hours ahead of Johnson, Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has imposed the toughest lockdown for Scotland since last spring.
Decentralized administration in Wales has said all schools and colleges should switch to online learning until January 18.
