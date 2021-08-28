‘Energy Patriots’ Bring Electricity to Remote Indonesia’s Villages

An urgent need for clean energy

Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world, urgently needs clean energy capacity: the frantic pace of economic development over the past decade has lifted millions of people out of poverty, but it has also dramatically lifted millions of people out of poverty. increased energy demand.

The government has pledged to phase out all coal-fired power plants by 2055, but some 30 million of the country’s population, or around 267 million, do not have adequate access to electricity.

Ristafah and his colleagues will oversee the installation of 1.2 MW off-grid solar power plants, which will provide electricity to around 20,000 people in remote villages; although this represents only a fraction of Indonesia’s total unmet needs, the program serves as a model of rural development that goes beyond basic socio-economic support.

‘I dream of the day when the houses sparkle with lights’

Indonesia is the largest archipelago in the world, with 17,000 islands spread over three different time zones, many of which are beyond the reach of the national electricity grid.

Ristifah will be assigned to a coastal fishing village of Muna, in the south-eastern part of Sulawesi province. Like most island villages, Muna relies heavily on fuel generators for its electricity. Such generators are often inadequate for the needs of communities and the toxic fumes they give off can harm the environment and cause health problems, including respiratory disease and cancer.

A more regular supply of rural electricity could open up opportunities for greater economic development and help people in remote villages like Muna lead healthier lives.

Ristifah has the heavy responsibility of ensuring the success of the project, but it is a project that she is keen to embrace: she will move 1,500 km from her home on Indonesia’s most populous island, Java, to take over. her position as Muna’s energy facilitator. But she says the chance to make a difference in the lives of her compatriots makes that sacrifice worthwhile.

“I hope to inspire more girls to pursue higher education,” she said. “I dream of the day when the houses will sparkle with lights installed by the community and where the children can have a better future. ”

These twinkling lights will help reduce inequalities among Indonesians across the country, says United Nations Resident Coordinator in Indonesia Valerie Julliand

© UNESCO / Togean Togo Una-Una Biosphere Reserve – Indonesia There are some 17,000 islands in Indonesia, some of which lack reliable sources of energy.

“The difference in the pace of development between urban and rural areas has often been marked, largely due to disparities in access to electricity,” Ms. Julliand said, adding that the work undertaken by the patriots of the ‘energy “will ensure that communities have a say in how important infrastructure projects that affect their lives are developed. They can go a long way in addressing urban-rural inequalities.”

Promoting the adoption of sustainable energy sources is a key element of the UN-supported agenda. Sustainable development goals or ODD. Affordable and Clean Energy Goal 7 aims to accelerate access to electricity in the poorest countries while improving energy efficiency and renewable energy sources.

Verania Andria, Senior Advisor for UNDPStrategic Sustainable Energy Program in Indonesia said the project highlights “the importance of our principle of leaving nothing behind as Indonesia makes great strides towards economic development,” adding that “the patriots energy show us that we can implement inclusive and sustainable rural energy development projects that could be replicated in rural communities around the world. ”