Energy efficiency for developing countries: moving from fewer inputs to more products

Future construction of new buildings, which is an energy intensive activity, will mainly take place in developing countries, not in advanced economies. Construction site in Dubai. Credit: S. Irfan Ahmed / IPS.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16 (IPS) – Energy efficiency (EE) is often marketed as a tool to save energy and money. The oft-repeated mantra is “do more with less” – producing more goods with less energy. But, as stated in a recent World Bank Report (which I co-wrote), EE can do something that is often much more important to developing countries: it can produce the additional goods and services needed to raise living standards.

Shifting the focus from savings to more goods and services can help increase the adoption of EE in developing countries, allowing them to grow faster while promoting a more sustainable future for all.

The deployment of EE in these countries has suffered from a discourse too often focused on advanced economies.

Of European Union at Japan to the United States (under previous administrations and probably under Biden’s) EE has generally been positioned as a tool for generating energy savings. Various other advantages are also recognized, including job creation and improving competitiveness, often used to mobilize local political support.

Yet the focus has generally been on EE’s ability to reduce things: energy use, as well as energy expenditure and, more recently, greenhouse gas emissions. And, indeed, thanks to a combination of EA and other factors, the major advanced economies have succeeded in reduce their energy consumption, and they plan to use EA to achieve further discounts in the future.

A different context exists in the developing world where living standards are too often insufficient. In these countries, the key to progress lies in the production of more and better goods and services for their populations: more and better housing, more and better consumer products, health services. more and better transport, more and better office buildings, more and better schools. , more and better hospitals – but also less pollution. The general objective is to produce and consume more rather than using less.

Developing countries are looking for more energy to fuel these advances. From India to Indonesia, from South Africa to South America, the developing world is expected to demand increasing amounts of energy.

Total energy consumption in current developing countries is expected to increase by about 30% from 2015 to 2030, when it will almost double that of developed countries (Figure 1). This dependence of developing countries on increasing energy consumption to support their economic growth (in contrast with advanced economies where energy demand has generally already peaked) partly reflects their development situation.

For example, future construction of new buildings, which is an energy intensive activity, will mainly take place in developing countries, not in advanced economies, including emerging economies like India where more 70% of the built environment in 2030 remains to be built.

Figure 1: Evolution of energy consumption in developing and developed countries. Source: Energy and Development in a Changing World: A Framework for the 21st Century (Columbia University’s Center for Global Energy Policy, 2019), Figure 3, based on IEA data.

EA can ensure that this increasing energy consumption is used effectively to raise living standards. In the context of developing countries, the emphasis is less on producing “more with less” energy, but rather on producing “even more with more” energy.

EE not only helps decouple GDP growth from energy use, but it also helps amplify the impact of increased energy use to fuel further economic expansion. Additionally, in these COVID times, EE can be particularly strategic for governments as its deployment generates jobs (for example, hiring workers to install energy efficient equipment).

And the coupling of EE and more energy can also provide benefits at the household and business levels. Many of the poorest families in Asia, Africa and elsewhere wish to have the opportunity to increase their consumption of modern energy fuels, for example for a refrigerator and other household appliances that generate the higher standards of living. observed elsewhere.

Using efficient devices is even better, magnifying, for example, the advantages of access to basic electricityss. Likewise, companies in the developing world are looking to expand their businesses, increase their production and develop their markets to generate greater income that will allow them to buy more energy to produce even more to sell. EA can help them do this in a more efficient and cost effective manner.

Unfortunately, traditional EE settings are sometimes ill-suited to many developing country contexts. These include measures such as energy consumption / housing, energy for air conditioning / per square meter or energy used for water heating / housing.

“Progress” is normally evidenced by lower levels. . . and this makes perfect sense in advanced economies whose populations will continue to enjoy a high standard of living even if the energy savings generated by EE multiple advantages (like energy security for the European Union).

But in developing countries, the acquisition of this first refrigerator (which will increase energy consumption in housing) or the installation of air conditioning in public buildings (which increases energy consumption in areas previously cooled by fans) will raise the insufficient standard of living.

Regardless of what might be deduced from a quick (albeit incomplete and insufficient) analysis of EE indicators, in the context of developing countries, this increase in energy consumption per dwelling or per square meter of office space reflects the progress. It’s development. . . and EE helps ensure that the equipment required for this breakthrough is effective.

EA is also essential to meet global climate change goals. For example, in the sustainable development climate model from the International Energy Agency, EE plays a larger role (37%) in reducing emissions until 2050 than any other low-carbon tool, including renewables (32%) .

This climate model also predicts an increase in the energy consumption of non-OECD countries (a 16% increase between 2016 and 2040) to help fuel their future economic expansion. The combination of greater energy efficiency to support GDP growth, along with deeper penetration of renewables and other low-carbon technologies, is key to raising living standards in countries developing while meeting global climate goals.

And achieving these goals will avoid the worst impacts of climate change that could devastate vulnerable people in the developing world and beyond. When it comes to deploying more EA, the challenge of climate change has turned it from a ‘good thing to have’ into an ‘imperative’.

EE is a key element in creating greater prosperity in developing countries as it enables the generation of even more goods and services through greater consumption of energy to improve living standards.

For developing countries, it is not about “doing more with less”, but “doing more with more”. As illustrated by the World Bank Report, pivoting EE’s priority from energy savings to the additional goods and services it produces can help increase its deployment in developing countries. . . and it will promote stronger and more sustainable economic growth and social improvements.

Philippe benoit has worked for over 25 years on international development issues, including in previous positions as Division Manager for Energy Efficiency and Environment at the International Energy Agency and as Director of energy sector at the World Bank. He is currently Managing Director, Energy and Sustainability at Global Infrastructure Advisory Services 2050.