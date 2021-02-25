Energy crisis: tribal behavior or quality decisions based on conscious compromises?

The blackouts and shortages in Texas, paradoxically an energy hub, first arouse empathy for those affected, because this situation vividly highlights something already well understood: the central role that energy plays. Credit: Bigstock.

MONTEVIDEO, February 25 (IPS) – Marta Jara is a non-resident member, Institute of the Americas Crises, like the one we saw in the United States and Mexico last week, created by Winter Storm Uri, provides ample material for the reflection. This is especially clear from a distant point of view and when we benefit from not being directly affected, because the strong emotions and reactions that often bias our judgments are absent.

If prejudice makes us effective decision-makers in our day-to-day lives, when we tackle complex problems with serious consequences, it is the effectiveness of decision-making that matters. Developing awareness of relevant decision biases and ways to neutralize them is increasingly a key skill in the energy industry as well as in the modern business world.

The blackouts and shortages in Texas, paradoxically an energy hub, where many of our readers might live, have friends or colleagues, first arouses empathy for those affected, as this situation vividly highlights something already well understood: the central role that energy plays. Our modern lives simply cannot tolerate power outages, let alone go without electricity and heat for days on end.

But, perhaps more importantly, we are reminded of the basic attributes of a healthy energy system: abundance, security, and affordability. Abundance means having a reserve of energy available so as not to restrict our activities and development. Security means that the flow is not vulnerable to interruptions in any way: technical, political, meteorological, etc.

For the system to be secure, supply availability and infrastructure must be resilient, whether through inherent robustness, diversification, redundancies, or intangibles like trust between participating peers.

Affordability means that economic access to energy is widely granted. It is of course a relative term, which takes on different meanings, whether applied to a context of basic human needs or of the competitiveness of companies.

There is another aspect, which still needs to attract the same attention as the other three, and that is environmental performance. When externalities, such as CO2 emissions, are properly incorporated into the price of energy, this attribute should be taken into account in a discussion of accessibility.

Last week’s crisis brings us back to the central question of the trade-offs that must be seen as part of any energy solution. Each company must find the right ones to balance these often conflicting system attributes (for example, more redundancy can mean more costs).

This is the job of elected officials. But their work pretty much ends there. Once the preferences are set, it becomes a technical job to oversee how the system is designed and according to what standards it is built and operated.

This is what technical operators and regulators do. The case in question shows (not exceptionally) the blame directed at each moving target and exposes the (perhaps deliberate) confusion around roles and responsibilities in energy governance.

What the clear separation of roles requires to do is to explicitly state risk tolerance and political goals. Failure to do so inevitably pushes political decisions into an opaque space, where industry and other lobbies find it easier to force themselves.

Establishing these boundary conditions for the design of a system is not a priori a natural exercise for politicians, because talking about compromise is not an easy task. The public expects to minimize compromise. In Spanish there is an expression for the ideal product: “bueno, bonito y barato” (good, beautiful and cheap) and it is almost synonymous with utopia.

But ignoring the limits of reality when adopting a strategy can be more painful than rolling up your sleeves and engaging in a conscientious discussion in the first place.

As behavioral sciences are deployed to support complex human interactions ranging from market dynamics to policy making and policy, energy professionals also need to think more about how cognitive biases affect our industry.

Avoidance of the conflict described above can be characterized by what is called “ostrich bias” (rejecting uncomfortable information, in the same way an ostrich poked its head in the sand as if not seeing not a threat, it would disappear).

There are many common decision-making and behavioral biases that can be seen in relation to the Texas crisis that appear to cloud stakeholders and public judgment. Not only social media posts, as expected, but also institutional statements from senior officials provide many examples.

Discard information (the still minor share of wind power in Texas’ energy mix and the factually higher impact of the disruption of natural gas supply) in order to confirm one’s own convictions (in this case in favor of fuels). fossils) is a textbook case.

Confirmation bias then goes beyond energy choices to validate perceptions of who are villains and heroes based on their affiliations. Polarized societies maintain a confirmation bias.

Another typical bias is outcome bias: judging a decision on its outcome rather than on its quality. While the decision not to winterize certain equipment was sound in terms of risk tolerance and costs, it is still valid when an undesirable or even extreme event occurs, as this means that its probability has been assessed but not considered a condition. Design.

Or the decision to the contrary, to spend more on resilience, was the right one and should be defended at the time of investment with the same passion that blame is expressed today. Of course, there is always political credit to be gained when things go wrong, and therefore failures are usually opportunistically highlighted instead of being judged against the original decision criteria. Thus, the bias of the results is also maintained in the public debate.

Thinking more broadly about decision biases, particularly relevant in times of technological breakthrough and energy transition, is a whole category described in the context of perspective theory. This theory asserts that it is natural to be attached to the status quo, to justify the system in place and not to have assets that are diminishing in value.

There is no doubt that financial write-offs are not without their embarrassment. The ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) standards set by regulators and institutional investors increasingly challenge this trend towards irrational choices and force decision-makers to rigorously reassess portfolios and overcome inertia to fulfill their fiduciary duties. . Black Rock’s Larry Fink’s 2021 letter to CEOs essentially focuses on the ostrich sticking its head out of the sand.

It seems like a losing battle indicating the irrationality of human behavior, as this short-lived (in comparative terms) energy crisis in Texas is not a first of its kind and similar conclusions have been drawn in the past, but it does exist. arguably better scientific resources. be exploited to meet old challenges.

To counterbalance populism and tribal behavior, energy professionals in the public and private spheres should raise awareness and increasingly rely on neuroscientific approaches. These approaches will provide deeper engagement across a complex set of stakeholders and more effective communication regarding the realistic options available to address critical issues – climate change at the top of the list – and understand their implicit trade-offs.

Elections in many countries in the hemisphere, pressure from post-COVID economies and highly uncertain energy markets create a difficult scene that can be supported by tribal crossfire or can open space for dialogue. strategic informed and consensual essential.

Is there any hope for honest public debates leading to quality political choices? Otherwise, we should expect not only power outages, but much bigger disruptions to come.

