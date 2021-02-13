Endure miles and months to keep love alive

Mrs. Pancochova, a three-time Olympic snowboarder from the Czech Republic, was in the United States in training and Ms. Barley, an American, had come from Portland, Oregon, to visit her. With the borders of the United States and the Czech Republic closing on each other, the women briefly considered walking down the aisle.

“For Sarka, getting her green card and not worrying about whether or not she will be able to come to the United States because of Covid – that was definitely in the mind,” Ms Barley said of the potential benefits. to marry.

Still, Ms Pancochova has publicly pledged to refrain from marriage – in any country – until the Czech Republic legalizes same-sex marriage. A marriage equality bill has languished in Parliament since June 2018.

“Covid has tested our commitment to this vow,” said Ms Barley, who works in marketing and is the mother of 8-year-old daughter Khayla. In June, when Ms Pancochova left the United States due to an expiring visa, the couple were unsure of when they would meet again. However, the Czech border reopened to unmarried partners of citizens in July and in September Ms Barley flew to Prague for 20 days.

The couple reunited again at the end of December, when – after an unsuccessful attempt to return to the United States – Ms. Pancochova, a professional athlete who trains and competes in the United States, was able to secure a B1 business visa. .

She plans to return to the Czech Republic for the Snowboard World Cup in March. With no American competitions on the horizon for the spring and summer offseason, the two women aren’t sure what happens next. But, for now, the couple remain determined not to marry.

“There are times when you are really on top, but there is no ceasing,” Ms. Pancochova said. “You love the person and you want to be with them, so you go on.”