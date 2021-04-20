Endless conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, warns UNICEF

“There is no clear end in sight” to the conflict, said agency spokesman James Elder, after returning from a visit to the northern region of Ethiopia.

Worst fears

He said more than a million people had been displaced, noting that the fighting continued and that security remained a major issue. Unicef had been “concerned from the start about the harm this would cause the children, and unfortunately, such fears are coming true”.

The conflict is the result of months of escalating tensions between the Ethiopian government and the dominant regional force, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which resulted in Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordering a military offensive after the attack. rebels against a federal army base.

Within days, militias from neighboring Amhara’s region had joined the fray, apparently followed by troops from neighboring Eritrea, Tigray’s longtime rival.

According to the government, the area had been secured by the end of November, but resistance from the TPLF continued, amid accusations of extrajudicial killings and rights violations on all sides.

Child victims

Mr. Elder highlighted the impact on women and girls, calling it a “protection crisis”.

He added: “What is really emerging now is a disturbing picture of serious and continuing violations of children, there is also unfortunately an emergency in education and nutrition and I have seen massive destruction of the systems. essential services that children rely on. ”

Among the estimated one million people displaced by violence, there are children who have suffered terribly, explained the head of UNICEF.

300 km walk in flip flops

“The many children I spoke with, there was one, a 16-year-old girl, Merhawit, she had traveled 300 kilometers with her little brother on her back from the west of the country, in the middle of quite intense fighting. … 300 kilometers and in a broken flip-flops, ”he said.

“These stories abound. She was a physics star, and now she’s foraging and hasn’t seen a classroom for a year.

In addition to the education crisis, the Tigray region is also in the grip of a nutritional emergency, linked to the looting and destruction of expensive medical centers and irrigation systems that farming communities cannot do without.

“We had a recent assessment in 13 cities and more than half of the boreholes are not functional,” Elder said. “It’s important to remember that these were really advanced systems, supporting hundreds of thousands of people with generators and electrical circuits, all looted or destroyed.”

Vandalization and looting

The health centers were not spared either, the majority being now out of service.

This includes a new maternal health clinic specializing in emergency surgery for mothers that has opened 100 kilometers from the ransacked Mekelle.

“Everything – the x-ray machines, the oxygen and the mattresses for the patients – is gone,” Elder said. A doctor told me, “There were all the services a mother and baby needed. It was a place that saves lives. There was no reason for the forces to come here. They came here for vandalism and looting.

The UNICEF spokesperson also urged all those who have influence over the military actors involved in the conflict to condemn the human rights violations against civilians. “Serious and continuing violations of children’s rights” have been reported by victims, he said.

“We have an average of three reported and reported cases of GBV, remembering of course that this is probably the tip of the iceberg as reporting is very, very difficult for both… security and people. cultural elements of shame, etc. I have heard traumatic stories from children as young as 14, I have heard reports of gang rapes. “