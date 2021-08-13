Ending ‘rampant’ police brutality and promoting tolerance: UN human rights experts

“In recent months and years, we have repeatedly expressed our concern at the constant increase in the use of excessive force, police brutality and other forms of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, as well as arbitrary detention, against mostly peaceful demonstrators in all countries. regions of the world “, they said in A declaration.

“This trend, which often extends to journalists covering protests, has left countless deaths and injuries, often exacerbated by torture, sexual violence, arbitrary detention and enforced disappearances, and has intimidated, traumatized and upset people. large segments of society around the world.

Rooted in tensions

Most of these incidents were rooted in political, socio-economic, ethnic, racial, religious or other tensions, specific to particular national or regional situations, the experts said.

“At the same time, there are also relevant and more generic contexts of global reach and underlying reasons for racism, gender discrimination and other forms of discrimination in law enforcement,” said they added.

“Large-scale migration, protests by climate activists, human rights defenders, indigenous peoples and, more recently, the Black Lives Matter movement, are affected by excessive use of force and police brutality. ”

Political leadership

In addition, since the beginning of the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic, there have been numerous reports that security forces have used excessive violence to enforce emergency public health measures such as banning mass gatherings, as well as closures and blankets. lights. This has resulted in illegal deaths, injuries, psychological trauma and arbitrary detentions.

“Even more worrying, in all regions and all contexts, these acts of violence and abuse have often been encouraged by conflicting, discriminatory and inflammatory narratives disseminated or tolerated by political leaders, local authorities and part of the media. , and by the atmosphere of near total impunity for the perpetrators.

Experts stressed the primary responsibility of governments and political leaders in preventing these dangerous developments through non-violent means, such as proactive communication to encourage de-escalation, reconciliation and the peaceful exercise of civil and political rights.

“Public confidence” at risk

“Public confidence in the reliability, legitimacy and integrity of state institutions and their law enforcement agencies is the most valuable asset of any peaceful, just and sustainable society and the very foundation of democracy. and the rule of law, ”they said.

“We therefore urge governments and political leaders not to waste the trust of their people unnecessarily, to refrain from unjustified violence, coercion and division, and to privilege and promote dialogue, tolerance and diversity in the world. common public interest of all. ”

The statement was issued by three UN special rapporteurs and endorsed by 40 other independent experts, who monitor specific human rights issues around the world, such as torture, summary executions and challenges to the right to assembly. peaceful.

They all report to the UN Human Rights Council, who have issued their warrants, and operate in an individual capacity, which means that they are not United Nations staff and are not paid for their work.