Ending inequalities is everyone’s business

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, February 25 (IPS) – UNAIDS 2020 Global AIDS Update gave us a clear indication of why the world has not Expressway targets by 2020. Inequalities, perpetuated by structural oppression such as gender inequality; economic disparity; including human rights abuses and violations. For most of us living in sub-Saharan Africa, we don’t need a report to tell us that. Our lives are a litany of inequalities that we know deep in our guts.

Inequalities are increasing for more than 70% of the world’s population, reinforcing divisions and hampering economic and social development. COVID-19 affects the most vulnerable people the hardest – even as COVID-19 vaccines become increasingly available, there is ample evidence of unequal access.

Addressing inequalities and ending discrimination is essential for Sustainable development goals, a set of 17 interrelated global goals designed to be a model for achieving a better and more sustainable future for all. We have less than 10 years to reach these goals.

The right to health is linked to other rights, such as the right to information, the right to liberty and security, the right to equality and non-discrimination and the right to bodily autonomy.

Almost all of these global goals are linked to important determinants of health, which is why their achievement will have an impact on the right to health for all.

We know that 2020 has been a difficult year for many health systems around the world, from the highest level of national leadership to community health facilities. As a result of COVID-19, human, financial and research resources have been diverted from other health programs, including HIV prevention, sexual and reproductive health and rights, and gender-based violence services.

Unfortunately, this means that health systems in regions with high HIV rates are more susceptible to fragility. Sub-Saharan Africa is home to almost half the global population of people living with HIV. This makes the problem even more urgent. COVID-19, like HIV, shows us what health systems lack in planning and resources.

In May 2020, a mathematical modeling group brought together by UNAIDS and the World Health Organization (WHO) valued that a six-month disruption of HIV services could result in an additional 500,000 deaths from AIDS-related illnesses (including tuberculosis) in sub-Saharan Africa in 2020-2021.

A total six-month disruption of these services was an extreme scenario and fortunately turned out to be less severe than feared. What this research has done is show us how vigilant we need to be in the face of interruptions in HIV services and that the additional demands COVID-19 has placed on health systems are real.

COVID-19 has shown the world that for many people around the world, health is not just a matter of individual health predispositions, but also an issue that is determined by the economic and social conditions that influence health. people and communities.

Inequality is the unfinished business of responses to AIDS, sexual and reproductive health and gender-based violence. Structural challenges are unfairly borne by individuals through differential access to health care. Socio-economic and structural factors interact with each other to generate and reinforce the negative health effects that disproportionately affect the poor and those in vulnerable situations.

As a result, human rights must be the basis of solutions and policies that center people in vulnerable situations who are often overlooked health service goods and facilities such as women, indigenous people, people with disabilities. African descent, the disabled, the elderly, the homeless. , migrants and refugees, and key populations, i.e. sex workers, drug users, and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender and diverse genders. These marginalized groups often do not have access to HIV and other essential sexual and reproductive health, social protection and legal services.

It is important that we pay particular attention to the role of laws, policies and practices that contribute to poor physical and mental health and fuel the stigma of vulnerable people.

All countries of the world has at least one law that still criminalizes same-sex sex, sex work, personal drug use, or exposure and transmission of HIV.

Some countries in sub-Saharan Africa are pockets of excellence. We hear stories of heroic individuals or communities who have ensured that people have access to better adherence to HIV treatment against all odds. Many countries have implemented distribution of several months antiretroviral drugs at three or six months, as recommended by WHO.

But we need the successes to be structural and far-reaching.

Comprehensive management of HIV is integral to the realization of sexual and reproductive health rights and is consistent with the state’s duty to respect, promote and fulfill the right to health. It is therefore incumbent on governments to repeal laws criminalizing HIV, non-disclosure, exposure and transmission, as well as consensual sexual activity between adults and the criminalization of gender diversity, identity or gender. transgender expression.

Sex work must be decriminalized and countries must prevent human rights violations resulting from the forced or coerced sterilization of HIV-positive women.

In 2020, the South African Commission for Gender Equality released a report which documents 48 cases where women were allegedly forced or coerced into sterilization. There must be justice for these women and we must prevent forced or forced sterilization.

We must engage in the operationalization of UNAIDS Rights in the Age of COVID-19 report that calls on us to fight against all forms of stigma and discrimination, including those based on race, occupation and those directed at marginalized groups who prevent them from accessing health care.

Ending inequalities is the only way to realize the right to health for all and it is everyone’s business to make sure we do it.

Zero discrimination day is commemorated by the United Nations each year on March 1. This year, the UN underlines the urgent need to take action to end inequalities around income, gender, age, health status, occupation, disability, sexual orientation, consumption of drugs, gender identity, race, class, ethnicity and religion that continue to persist around the world.

The opinions expressed here are personal and do not necessarily reflect the views of the United Nations.

Mofokeng Famine is the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health. She is a South African doctor, author and host.