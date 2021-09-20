Endangered South African penguins killed by bee swarm near Cape Town

Environmentalists say African penguin is in danger of extinction

Sixty-three endangered African penguins were killed by a swarm of bees in a rare occurrence near Cape Town, according to South African bird advocates.

The protected birds, from a Simonstown colony, were found on the shore with multiple bee stings.

They had no other physical injuries.

National parks officials told the BBC this was the first known attack on famous Boulders Beach, which attracts up to 60,000 visitors a year.

“Usually penguins and bees coexist,” said Dr Alison Kock, marine biologist with the South African National Parks Agency (SANParks).

“Bees only sting if provoked – we assume that a nest or beehive in the area has been disturbed and caused a mass of bees to flee, swarming and aggression,” she added.

“Unfortunately, the bees encountered a group of penguins on their flight path.”

Autopsies revealed the birds had been stung around the eyes and a number of dead bees were found at the scene.

One of the penguins had been stung 27 times.

“This is a very rare event. We don’t expect it to happen often, it is fluke,” clinical veterinarian David Roberts of the Foundation told AFP news agency. Southern Africa for the Conservation of Coastal Birds.

African penguins are distinguished by their small size and live on the coast and islands of South Africa and Namibia – although some have been spotted as far north as Gabon.

Their populations are declining rapidly, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, in large part due to commercial fishing and what it calls “environmental fluctuations”.

Cape bees are part of the local ecosystem, which includes several conservation areas.

A dead penguin was also found near Fish Hoek on Friday, who had also suffered several bee stings, according to SANParks.

The national body said in a statement on Sunday that it was still carrying out toxicity and disease checks on birds and would continue to monitor the situation.

