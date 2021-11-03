End war now before it’s too late for Ethiopians, urges UN combatant rights chief

The UN rights chief’s appeal follows the declaration of a generalized state of emergency in Ethiopia, amid reports that Tigrayian forces have made further advances in the neighboring Amhara region and other reports of bombing of the Tigrayan capital Mekelle by Ethiopian government forces.

“There is a great risk that, far from stabilizing the situation, these extremely broad measures – which include extensive powers of arrest and detention – will aggravate divisions, endanger civil society and human rights defenders, provoke more great conflict and only add to human suffering already at unacceptable levels, ”Ms. Bachelet said.

In a call for calm that coincided with the release of a joint UN-Ethiopia communiqué report which suggested that all parties were responsible for terrible abuses in the first eight months of fighting, the UN rights chief urged them to prioritize the protection of civilians.

Call for justice

And with the eyes of the international community firmly fixed on the alarming situation, Ms. Bachelet called for justice and truth to be pursued for the families of the victims, in a transparent manner.

“Civilians in Tigray have been subjected to brutal violence and suffering,” she told reporters in Geneva, launching a report from her office and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission on the Tigray conflict. “The Joint Investigation Team uncovered numerous violations and abuses, including unlawful killings and extrajudicial killings, torture, sexual and gender-based violence, violations against refugees and forced displacement of civilians.

Based on nearly 270 confidential interviews with victims and witnesses and more than 60 meetings with federal and regional officials, the report covers the period from November 3, 2020, when conflict erupted between the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) , the Eritrean Defense Forces (EDF), the Amhara Special Forces (ASF) and other militias on the one hand, and the Tigrayan Special Forces (TSF), Tigrayan militias and other allied groups on the other.

The reporting period runs until June 28, 2021, when the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire.

Probable war crimes

Ms. Bachelet insisted that there were reasonable grounds to believe that all parties to the fighting had committed violations of international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law, some of which may amount to crimes. against humanity and war crimes, on the grounds that the victims were not involved in the fighting.

“The family of four were killed in Ayder, Mekelle as their home was bombed, apparently by the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, without any apparent military justification,” she said, highlighting some of the harrowing accounts given to them. investigators.

“The 26-year-old woman in Adiet who was raped by Eritrean Defense Forces soldiers in front of her three-year-old daughter. The man from Maikadra was attacked with a machete by the group of young Tigrayans ‘Samri’, shot in the back and thrown into the fire.

In a statement acknowledging that the report team had faced “security, operational and administrative challenges” in gaining access to all parts of Tigray, the High Commissioner noted that they had visited several locations, including Mekelle. , Eastern Tigray (Wukro), south-eastern Tigray (Samre and surrounding areas), southern Tigray (Alamata, Bora and Maichew), western Tigray (Dansha, Humera and Mai Kadra) and Bahir Dar and Gondar in the Amhara region, as well as Addis Ababa.

Extreme brutality

“The conflict in Tigray has been marked by extreme brutality,” said Bachelet, referring to attacks on civilians by Ethiopian, Eritrean and Tigrayan forces and the horrific testimonies of sexual violence shared by 30 female survivors, including nearly half had been gang rape.

Equally worrying was the fact that some 400,000 people were still living in conditions bordering on famine, amid continued lack of aid deliveries in Tigray. “The gravity and gravity of the violations and abuses we have documented underscore the need to hold perpetrators to account on all sides,” the High Commissioner said.

According to the report, on November 28, 2020, a bombardment fired from a mountainous area under the control of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, “hit more than 15 civilian installations in Mekelle, killing at least 29 civilians and injuring at least 34”.

Earlier the same month, heavy fighting also took place in Humera, where artillery shells were reportedly fired by Eritrean Defense Forces and Tigrayan forces, “affecting several populated areas” and killing 15 people. These reports were substantiated by the reporting team’s visit to Humera, where they saw “shell marks on the walls and craters in the streets”.

Persecuted refugees

Among their other findings, the investigative team found that from November 2020 to January 2021, fighting between the Tigrayan Special Forces and the Eritrean Defense Forces (EDF) near the Shimelba refugee camp forced thousands of refugees. Eritreans to flee and resulted in the disappearance of hundreds more, in addition to the destruction of the refugee camp.

“The EDF violated the basic principle of non-refoulement by forcibly returning at-risk Eritrean refugees to Eritrea,” the report said, while “Tigrayan forces looted the private properties of refugees and humanitarian organizations.”

Forced displacement

The report also documented how thousands of civilians were forced to flee after “killings, rapes, destruction and looting of property, fear of retaliatory attacks and as a result of ethnic and identity attacks”, especially in western Tigray.

He also noted how the forcible displacement of ethnic Amharas from their homes by the Tigrayan Samri youth group in Mai Kadra, followed by the widespread displacement of retaliatory attacks against ethnic Tigrayans by special forces Amhara, and others, ‘n’ were not carried out to protect the safety of the victims nor justified by military imperatives as required by international law ”.

“I am deeply concerned that at an already critical time a vast state of emergency has now been declared in Ethiopia. This risks worsening an already very serious human rights situation in the country. New access restrictions could also change an already extremely difficult humanitarian situation, ”Ms. Bachelet said.