End vaccine apartheid before millions more die

SYDNEY and KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 (IPS) – At least 85 poor countries have significant access to coronavirus vaccines before 2023. Unfortunately, a one-year delay will result in an estimated 2.5 million preventable deaths in low- and lower-middle-income countries. As the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said, the world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure.

Anis Chowdhury Apartheid vaccine EU, US, UK, Switzerland, Canada and their allies continue to block developing countries’ proposal to temporarily suspend World Trade Organization (WTO) agreement on Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Aspects to Enable a Dramatic Increase in Affordable Supplies of COVID-19 Vaccines, Drugs, Tests and Equipment.

Meanwhile, 6.4 billion of the 12.5 billion doses of vaccine that major producers plan to produce in 2021 have already been pre-ordered, mainly by these countries, with 13% of the world population.

Thirty-two European countries and other rich countries have also options to order more, while Australia and Canada have already supplied enough to five times their population. Poor countries, which often charge higher prices, simply cannot compete.

Big Pharma also refuse join the voluntary knowledge sharing and patent pooling COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) initiative under the auspices of WHO. Thomas Cueni, director general of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), declined the launch, saying it was “too busy“.

CEO of Pfizer rejected C-TAP as “absurd” and “dangerous”, while the CEO of AstraZeneca insisted, “intellectual property is a fundamental part of our industry”. Such attitudes help to explain some of the problems with alternative vaccine distribution arrangements such as COVAX. According to its own board of directors, there is a good chance that COVAX could fail.

Removal of access to vaccines

Although knowing that many developing countries have spare capacity, Cueni mistakenly claims that the waiver “would do nothing to expand access to vaccines or strengthen global manufacturing capacity”, and would undermine vaccine innovation and research.

Jomo Kwame SundaramBig Pharma claims that manufacturing vaccines through compulsory license or TRIPS waiver “would undermine innovation and increase the risk of dangerous viruses.” U.S. officials from Big Pharma wrote to President Biden earlier this month to make the same claim.

Both Salk and Sabin made their polio vaccine discoveries patent-free, while many contemporary vaccine researchers oppose Big Pharma’s greedy conduct by only rewarding intellectual property holders regardless of the varied but crucial contributions of others.

Big Pharma price increase

Vaccine companies demand contract prices must be kept secret. In exchange for reductions, the EU agreed to keep prices confidential. However, some negotiated prices were inadvertently revealed, with a UNICEF table listing prices from various sources.

Known as the cheapest vaccine available, the Oxford-Astra Zeneca is sold to members of the EU for around US $ 2 each. Although trials have been done in South Africa, it still pays off more than twice as much, while Uganda, even poorer, pays more than four times as much!

Wholesale prices negotiated in the United States, for Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, are much higher, from US $ 15.25 to US $ 19.50 per dose in several contracts, generating profit margins of 60 to 80%! Modern will charge the rest of the world $ 25-37 per dose.

Hypocrisy

It is quite understandable that most of the developed countries that oppose the temporary suspension of TRIPS have provisions in their own intellectual property laws to suspend patent protection in the national interest and for health emergencies. public. Canada, Germany, France and others recently strengthened their patent laws to issue compulsory licenses for COVID-19 vaccines and drugs. European Council President Charles Michel announced that the EU could adopt “urgent measuresBy invoking emergency provisions in its treaties. Likewise, in the United States, 28 US Code sec.?1498 (a) allows the government to make or use any invention without the permission of the patentee. To deal with emergencies, the UK Patents Act 1977 (Section 55) allows the government to sell a patented product, including specific drugs, drugs or medical devices, without the patentee’s consent.

When avian influenza threatened earlier this century, the United States was the only country in the world to issue compulsory licenses to American manufacturers to produce Tamiflu to protect its entire population of over 300 million people. ‘inhabitants. The drugs were not used because the virus was not introduced into the Pacific Ocean or the Atlantic Ocean.

Biden must act

By helping developing countries expand their vaccine manufacturing capacity and access existing capacity, US President Biden can gain great global recognition overnight. American law and precedence allow such a unilateral initiative.

The Bayh-Dole Act allows the US government to require the owner or exclusive owner of a patent, created with federal funding, to grant a third party license to an invention. Moderna received approximately US $ 2.5 billion from Operation Warp Speed, which distributed over US $ 10 billion.

Moderna was founded in 2010 by university researchers with the support of a venture capitalist. He focused on mRNA technology, building on previous work by scientists at the University of Pennsylvania funded by the National Institutes for Health (NIH).

The vaccine developer also used the technology for earlier coronavirus vaccines developed by the NIH. The NIH also provided significant logistical support, overseeing clinical trials for tens of thousands of people. Moderna has already announced it will not enforce its patents during the pandemic.

Thus, POTUS has the leverage required. The Bayh-Dole Act applies to Moderna’s vaccine, allowing the Biden administration to act independently and decisively against vaccine apartheid.

Knowledge sharing is crucial

Developing countries must not only have the right to produce vaccines, but also the necessary technical knowledge and information. Therefore, the Biden administration should also support C-TAP, as recommended by Dr Anthony Fauci.

When the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) experienced similar difficulties, the Obama administration approached to put patents held in the United States in the pool while encouraging pharmaceutical companies to help improve developing countries’ access to medicines.

President Biden knows that the first American support was critical for the eventual success of the provincial deputy. It has dramatically increased production and lowered the prices of drugs for HIV, tuberculosis, hepatitis C and other infectious diseases in developing countries.

