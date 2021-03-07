End of sentence in Tehran for Anglo-Iranian woman, but no sign of her release

LONDON – Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian detained in Tehran since 2016, was due for release Sunday after five years in a case that deepened a diplomatic rift between Britain and Iran and drew international condemnation.

However, what exactly will happen remains uncertain, as it has been during much of his detention, a time filled with heightened expectations and dashed hopes for his family and supporters.

On Sunday morning, her husband said there was no sign that she would be allowed to return to London despite the official end of her sentence. Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was found guilty of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government, is still under house arrest in Tehran, still without her passport and still without a response at the end of the ordeal.

“It is, in my opinion, clearly a game of chess. She’s the pawn, ”her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said in an interview last week. “And this is not the start of this game.”