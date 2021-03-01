End inequalities and achieve sustainable development for all

Amakobe Sande

BEIJING, March 01 (IPS) – In the 1990s, the discovery of antiretrovirals offered a glimmer of hope in saving people’s lives from the HIV epidemic. During this decade, people living with HIV benefited from scientific advances and began to lead longer, healthier and more productive lives. However, almost all of the beneficiaries came from wealthy countries in the north of the globe. As a result, around nine million people died in the year 2000 due to unequal access to these life-saving medicines.

This is a hard lesson in the response to HIV, but sadly it seems that the lesson has not yet been learned in dealing with the current health crisis.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world last year and claimed the lives of millions of people, scientists, doctors and nurses, pharmaceutical industries and experts moved quickly to develop vaccines to prevent new infections. However, when vaccines were developed, the same type of inequalities occurred. Research shows that the world’s richest countries have monopolized more than half of vaccine production doses, leaving low- and middle-income countries to struggle to obtain vaccines. 10 wealthy countries have administered 75% of all COVID-19 vaccines – while some 130 countries have yet to receive a single dose.

Siddharth Chatterjee. Credit: Newton Kanhema In a poignant message to the WHO Executive Board in January 2021, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “While vaccines bring hope to some, they become a another brick in the wall of inequality between the haves and have-nots of the world ”.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed and highlighted widespread inequalities around the world. This is why the theme of this year’s Zero Discrimination Day, “Ending Inequalities”, is so relevant in today’s world. In today’s world, we are all interconnected. Global inequalities affect us all, no matter who we are or where we come from. We cannot achieve sustainable development and make the planet a better place for all if people are excluded from the possibility of a better life.

Inequalities occur everywhere: income, health status, occupation, disability, gender identity, race, class, ethnicity and religion. It is estimated that inequalities are increasing for more than 70% of the world’s population, exacerbating the risk of division and hampering economic and social development. And nearly two in ten people said they had personally experienced discrimination on at least one of the grounds established by international human rights law.

Discrimination and inequality are closely linked. Discrimination against individuals and groups can lead to a wide range of inequalities – for example, in terms of income, educational attainment, health and employment. Inequalities can also lead to stigma and discrimination. Research shows that this social and structural discrimination translates into significant inequalities in access to justice and health.

Tackling inequality is not a new commitment – in 2015, all UN member states committed to reducing inequalities within and between countries as part of the Sustainable Development Goals. UNAIDS officially launched the first Zero Discrimination Day on March 1, 2014 in Beijing, calling on countries to review discriminatory provisions in their laws and policies and make positive changes to ensure equality, inclusion and protection, especially among key populations such as sex workers and their clients, men who have sex with men, transgender people and people who inject drugs.

In addition to being at the heart of the fight against AIDS, tackling inequalities and discrimination is universal in nature and will advance the human rights of people living with HIV, make societies better prepared to defeat COVID-19 and other pandemics and will support economic recovery and stability. Keeping the promise to fight inequality will save millions of lives and benefit society as a whole.

Amakobe Sande: Ending inequality requires transformative change. Greater efforts are needed to eradicate extreme poverty and hunger, and more investment in health, education, social protection and decent jobs is needed.

We take this opportunity to commend China for lifting not only nearly 800 million people out of extreme poverty over the past four decades, but also since 2013, lifting nearly 100 million people out of poverty in the rural areas, putting China on track to achieve SDG 1 or end poverty ten years before 2030. An important step towards eliminating inequalities.

Governments must promote inclusive social and economic growth and eliminate discriminatory laws, policies and practices to ensure equal opportunities and reduce inequalities. A people-centered approach is necessary to ensure that we leave no one behind.

This approach was well explained by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who recently made remarks during the high-level segment of the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. He said, “Increasing people’s sense of gain, happiness and security is the fundamental pursuit of human rights as well as the ultimate goal of national governance.”

We all have a role to play in ending discrimination and thereby reducing inequalities. We can all play our part by speaking out against discrimination where we see it, by leading by example or by advocating for change in the law.

We believe that equality can and should be achieved. Make sure that this happens.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in China, Siddharth Chatterjee and UNAIDS Country Director in China, Amakobe Sande

