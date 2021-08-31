Enabling the least developed countries to develop

SYDNEY and KUALA LUMPUR, Aug.31 (IPS) – The pandemic is pushing back the world’s poorest countries with the fewest means to fund economic recovery and contagion containment efforts. Without international solidarity, economic gaps will widen again as COVID-19 threatens humanity for years to come.

Less developed

While making some concessions, the designation of “least developed countries” (LDCs) – introduced five decades ago – has not generated the changes needed to accelerate sustainable development for all.

Anis Chowdhury The United Nations (UN) General Assembly established the LDC category for its second decade of development (1971-80). Its resolution sought the support of its 25 poorest member states, excluding Sikkim after India’s annexation in 1975.

With the accession of many more, the list of LDCs grew to 49 in 2001. Half a century later, only seven have graduated – having achieved incomes, “human goods” and economic vulnerability. and environmental. Criteria – the 44 LDCs remaining have 14% of the peoples of the world.

With more than two-thirds in sub-Saharan Africa, LDCs have more than half of the world’s extremely poor people, surviving on less than $ 1.9 a day. LDCs are 27% more vulnerable than other developing countries, where 12% are extremely poor.

The LDC criteria differ from the World Bank’s low-income country benchmarks for concessional loan eligibility. Some LDCs – particularly the resource-rich – are Middle Income Countries (MICs) excluded from reclassification according to other criteria.

Most LDCs have become heavily dependent on aid. Despite bombastic statements, only 6 out of 29 The “development partners” of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have kept their promises to give at least 0.15% of their national income to aid to LDCs.

Hunt mirages?

Since then, the United Nations has held conferences every ten years to review the progress and agendas of LDC governments and development partners. The first – in Paris – was in 1981, while the fifth will be in Doha in January 2022.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram’s 2011 Istanbul conference ambitiously aimed to graduate at least half of LDCs by 2020. But only three – Samoa (2014), Equatorial Guinea (2017) and Vanuatu (2020) – have done so. Worse yet, most former LDCs found it difficult to support their development after graduation.

During the 1980s and 1990s, many developing countries implemented macroeconomic stabilization and structural adjustment policies from the Washington-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.

These have imposed liberalization, privatization and austerity at all levels, including in many LDCs. Without surprise, ‘decades lost‘followed for most of Africa and Latin America.

Midas Curse

Botswana, the first graduate in 1994, is now a senior MIC. Its diamond boom allowed an average annual growth of 13.5% during 1968-90. Unsurprisingly, Botswana’s “good governance”, “prudent” macroeconomic institutions and policies have been hailed as part of this “African success story”.

However, the distinctions do not hold up well. Botswana, rich in minerals, remains vulnerable. Right after graduation, average growth fell sharply to 4.7% between 1995 and 2005, and has never exceeded 4.5% since 2008.

The manufacturing sector’s share of GDP fell to 5.2% in 2019, after falling from 5.6% in 2000 to 6.4% in 2010. Almost 60% of its population is below the Bank’s PRI poverty line of $ 5.50 Daily.

Botswana remains very uneven. Between 1986 and 2002, life expectancy dropped by 11 years, mainly due to HIV / AIDS. When the government adopted austerity, its already weak healthcare system suffered a disaster brain drain.

Crucial political independence

Although they have not yet graduated, several LDCs have successfully started to diversify their economies. Their political initiatives offer important lessons for others.

Neither Bangladesh nor Ethiopia could be considered a model of “good governance” according to criteria once so valued by the Bank and the OECD. Instead, they have successfully intervened to address critical development bottlenecks.

Formerly considered a ‘basket case‘, Bangladesh is now a lower MIC. Deliberately diversifying, rather than pursuing Washington’s policies, it has become quite resilient, averaging 6% growth for over a decade, despite the 2008-09 global financial crisis and the current pandemic.

Bangladesh saw the potential to export labor to earn valuable foreign exchange and work experience. In 1976, he agreed to provide labor for Saudi Arabia’s oil-funded boom.

Likewise, as newly industrialized economies no longer qualified for preferential market access under the Multi-Fiber Arrangement, Dhaka worked with Seoul from 1978 to resume South Korean clothing exports.

Bangladesh is also the only LDC to have benefited from the World Health Organization’s 1982 essential drugs policy. Its national drug policy blocks imports and sales of non-essential drugs. Thus, its now dynamic generic pharmaceutical industry was born.

Allow pragmatism

Ethiopia’s growth over the period 2004-19 averaged over 9%. Poverty fell from 46% in 1995 to 24% in 2016, with the share of production in industry rising from 9.4% in 2010 to 24.8% in 2019.

Avoiding the “Washington Consensus” political, ethiopian industrial policy leads to structural change. Manufacturing increased by 10% per year in 2005-10 and by 18% in 2015-17.

With improved governance, public enterprises still dominates banks, utilities, airlines, chemicals, sugar and other strategic industries. Ethiopia opened banks to domestic investors, keep strangers away. Meanwhile, privatization was limited and progressive.

Instead of full exchange rate liberalization, it adopted a “managed float” system. While market prices have been liberalized, critical prices – for example, for petroleum products and fertilizers – have remained regulated.

Or Bangladesh or Ethiopia embraced central bank independence or formal “inflation targeting frameworks,” once demanded by the IMF and others, ostensibly for macroeconomic stability and growth.

The two countries keep reformed specialized development banks to direct credit to political priorities, while the central bank of Bangladesh has “has remained proactive in its mandated development role”.

Politics is fate

In development and structural transformation, ‘path dependency‘implies that politics is fate. The current difficulties of LDCs are in large part due to the policies of decades ago, pushed by international organizations and development partners.

Reform programs must now avoid ambitious global efforts that will overwhelm LDCs with modest resources and capacities. Moreover, there is no “silver bullet” or “one size fits all” policy package for all LDCs.

Policies must be tailored to the circumstances of the country, given their limited options and difficult compromises. They must be politically, economically and institutionally feasible, pragmatic and aim to overcome critical constraints.

On the contrary, the development partners of the OECD must respect their commitments and support national development strategies. They must refrain from pretending to know what is best for LDCs, for example by forcing them to emulate Washington and OECD fashions.

