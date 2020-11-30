Empowering Women During COVID-19 Through Distance Learning – Fuzia’s Perspective

No reason to rejoice as COVID-19 has created setbacks on the goals of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. It has been 25 years since the declaration was signed. Credit: Markus Winkler / Unsplash

NEW YORK, November 30 (IPS) – This year the world commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, instead of celebrating; however, its progress has been hampered by COVID-19.

The so-called “new normal” where people have been forced to stay at home and, where possible, work from home has pushed back the goals of gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Earlier this year, Alia El-Yassir, United Nations Regional Director for Women for Europe and Central Asia, noted that “women’s organizations and civil society as a whole should be an integral part of the efforts COVID-19 response and recovery.

Her comments about women on the frontlines of the pandemic are as true today as they were in April when she made them.

“They (the women) know what needs to be done and we urge all development partners to seriously consider the solutions they propose so that we can continue to guarantee the principles of equality and social justice.”

Although there have been many such calls this year, several online platforms, such as Fuzia and The Female CEO, have taken up the challenge, forging links between women and other groups and creating a supportive forum. and online training and education.

This is crucial because the statistics are far from encouraging.

According to a report published by the Center for American Progress, four times more women than men left the workforce in September, or about 865,000 women compared to 216,000 men in 2020. There were nearly 10 million mothers of young children in 2019, and the risk of mothers leaving the workforce and reducing their working hours to take on childcare responsibilities is estimated to be $ 64.5 billion per year in lost wages and economic activity in the United States only.

As frontline responders, healthcare professionals, community volunteers, transport and logistics managers, scientists, home helpers, housewives, caregivers and teachers, women have been actively involved in addressing the lockdown of COVID19 and the economic crisis.

The pandemic has significantly affected restrictions on women’s rights and access to justice, the increase in unpaid work for women at home, job loss and women’s income, which globally dominate the economy. informal precarious.

Globally, lockdown and social distancing have also triggered an additional risk of domestic violence. It has been reported by the United Nations that an average increase of 25% to 35% has been seen in domestic violence reporting calls worldwide.

As the world faces this unprecedented time, the world has gone from a physical presence to a massive reliance on technology and supporting infrastructure.

Fuzia focuses on women of all ages and ages – and although the digital platform started before COVID-19 – she has adapted to the new reality.

Besides women, it has become a content provider supporting the LGBTQ community and does not exclude men.

With discussion forums, professional training, skills enhancement, guest speakers and motivational messages, Fuzia has helped 4 million subscribers from its various social media to stay focused and evolve throughout the pandemic. .

In an article published in the New York Times in October, he referred to employers saying that many workers, including those who are older, fear returning home due to the threat to their health.

According to UN News, more than nine in ten workers globally continue to live in countries with some sort of workplace closure. At the regional level, the Americas were by far the most affected, with working hours plunged to 18.3%. Europe and Central Asia saw a decline of 13.9%, followed by Asia and the Pacific (13.5%), the Arab States (13.2%) and Africa (12, 1%).

In most cases around the world, people with children, especially women, find it difficult to find a job because they have limited childcare options, with schools and daycares being totally or partially closed.

In such cases, working from home and learning new skills to adapt to a new world has become a must.

This is where online platforms took off. Fuzia, for example, offers a plethora of training events. A few of their engagement efforts are interview preparation help, better communication training, tips and tricks for working at home, balancing a calm mind and body while being confined.

Periodically hosting live sessions with Q&A and discussions with industry leaders keeps audiences engaged.

Among those interviewed recently was Shelleye Archambeau, who was named the second most influential African American in tech by Business Insider, a well-known author and also a member of the Fortune 500 board of directors. Fuzia co-founder Shraddha Varma Archambeau advised job seekers looking to ‘pass’ an interview to understand the subtext of the questions and the one on acquiring new skills was a test of the resilience of a candidate and his attitude to “invest” in himself.

Another key interviewee was Tricia Scott, founder and editor-in-chief of The Female CEO. The discussion revolved around networking and online community support – something that both platforms specialize in.

Fuzia was represented at the Women Economic Forum 2018 and is currently engaging millions of active users from various social media. Riya Sinha and Varma launched the virtual community dedicated to empowering women using digital tools. They created a platform that narrows the boundaries between geographic locations and time.

Thanks to the content offered on the platform, any user from any place in the world can access information and participate in learning a new skill.

Fuzia nurtures women’s creativity through live sessions, contests, shouts, selected features and campaigns, e-learning, webinars, workshops, experiential learning, contests and more.

As the platform is open to all age groups and all sexual orientations, it has a non-judgmental area. Mutual respect and tolerance are highly appreciated. These initiatives help women, who constitute the majority of users, to develop their skills, develop the courage to be expressive and to excel. They also connect the right skills to the right places, giving women who have yet to pass a proven theory that works.

A large proportion of women who use Fuzi are from remote areas, and Fuzia has targeted these women for online job training – and during the pandemic, expanded the range of online courses and training.

