Emphasize the vaccine

At the start of the pandemic, many health experts – in the USA and around the world – decided that the public could not be trusted to hear the truth about masks. Instead, experts have issued a misleading message, discouraging the use of masks.

Their motivation was pretty good. It was born out of the fear that people would rush to buy high-quality medical masks, leaving too little for doctors and nurses. Experts were also unsure how useful regular masks would be.

But the message was still an error.

It confused people. (If masks weren’t effective, why did doctors and nurses need them?) This delayed the widespread use of masks (although there was good reason believe they could help). And it has damaged the credibility of public health experts.

“When people feel like they’re not getting the whole truth from the authorities, snake oil sellers and price detractors have an easier time,” the sociologist explains. Zeynep Tufekci wrote at the beginning of last year.