Emotions run high as families and friends reunite after trips to US open – Times of India
NEWARK: Emotions were high as many Indians’ anxious wait to reunite with their loved ones ended in joy at Newark International Airport after the United States lifted Covid-19 restrictions and opened their borders to international travelers.
Parents who had not seen their children for more than two years, grandparents eager to hug their grandchildren, engaged couples waiting to be reunited with loved ones were delighted to see their family members come out of the house. airport exit gate, traveling on the first flight from India after restrictions were lifted on Monday.
The coronavirus pandemic prompted the United States to close its borders to international travelers from many countries, including India, last year. Later, only passengers with visas belonging to certain categories were allowed to travel.
The United States opened its borders to fully vaccinated tourists from November 8, gradually moving towards a sense of normalcy and bringing families the joy of reuniting with loved ones.
“I booked the first flight on the first day,” Vipul shah said arriving with his wife. His two daughters who were impatiently awaiting their parents ran towards them when they saw them come out of the airport gates.
“I had booked the flight on Nov. 1 itself when I heard that the US is reopening travel to tourists. But I booked them for Nov. 8. to sit on the flight.” he said as tears rolled down his cheeks as he saw his daughters, one of whom is getting married in Indianapolis.
“We’ve waited too long for this day,” the family said as they kissed and took photos, cataloging their reunion.
It was a similar scene for many families as they were reunited after more than two years of separation from each other due to the pandemic.
When the Air India flight from Delhi lands, Rupal patel waited impatiently as she watched passengers gradually exit the airport gates after completing immigration formalities.
“I’m waiting for my dad. He’s 86 and I haven’t seen him for over two years,” she said. “He was left alone in Nadiad, Gujarat and handled everything on his own throughout the pandemic,” she said, adding that she and her siblings were all living abroad and that they were also unable to travel to India during the pandemic due to travel restrictions.
As Shah was talking, his father went out. She ran to him, touched his feet and hugged him, tears in her eyes. “It was a good flight. I’m just very happy to be here,” he said as he gave his daughter a hug.
Nirmit Shelaj drank water anxiously, watching others meet their families and friends as he waited for his girlfriend whom he hadn’t seen in over 9 months.
He said his girlfriend, Jolly Dave, a telehealth physiotherapist, “used to say all the time that she wanted to break that ‘Apple wall’, the FaceTime thing. This technology cannot replace real ones. human interactions. ”
He said the pandemic taught him that “the pandemic, the distance, they can’t break our spirit. They can’t break our relationship, our affection and our feelings for each other.”
Dave was among the last passengers to exit immigration. “One of my bags still hadn’t arrived. But I was ready to leave it as I couldn’t wait to go out and meet Nirmit,” she said as the couple kissed, unable to control. his tears.
Brajendra Brar had come to receive his pregnant niece and granddaughter. Excited to meet them, he said it was always very important for everyone to follow Covid-19 protocols such as wearing a mask and social distancing.
“It’s good that travel is opening up but we still have to be very careful,” he said, adding that people no longer wanted to live with travel restrictions and blockages.
“Staying away and not being able to meet friends and families is not easy. The pandemic has taught us that,” he said, adding that “it is up to us to ensure that the borders remain open, that travel is not disrupted and that we remain cautious. ”
Meetal Sharma couldn’t contain her tears as she hugged her daughter and son-in-law who were waiting for her at the airport. Sharma, who flew from Ahmedabad on the Air India flight, said she had “no words to describe her happiness. We have been waiting for this day since 2020. I look forward to meeting my grandchildren. Today today is a special day. ”
“The option of keeping the doors open to each other is very powerful,” New Jersey resident Rahul patel told PTI as he waited to receive his parents who came from Gujarat on the Air India flight early in the morning on Monday.
“Because things can change,” he said, adding that if the doors are open, “we can go back and forth, visit families or loved ones who may be sick.”
“You can certainly go back and forth and it takes a lot of pressure off knowing that you can travel in a significant amount of time.”
The United States allows travelers fully vaccinated with injections of Covid-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organization, with the exception of Russian Sputnik V and Chinese Cansino.
Travel guidelines include protocols around testing. To further strengthen protections, unvaccinated travelers – whether they are U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), or the small number of unvaccinated foreign nationals accepted – will now need to be tested within one day of departure. .
Fully vaccinated travelers will continue to be required to test negative prior to departure within three days of travel to the United States prior to boarding, the statement said.
Unvaccinated minors will need to take the test at the same time as the adults they travel with – three days with vaccinated adults and one day with unvaccinated adults.
“Today, after more than 18 months of travel restrictions linked to the pandemic, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) takes a critical step towards resuming normal travel,” said the Secretary of Homeland Security. Alejandro N Mayorkas.
“Travelers fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and having the appropriate documents are now allowed to enter the United States via our land and sea border crossings for non-essential reasons such as visiting friends and family and sightseeing, ”DHS said in a press release.
U.S. Customs and DHS Border Protection (CBP) are working to avoid long lines at land ports of entry and ferry terminals as normal travel resumes, he added.
