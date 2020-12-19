Emmanuel Macron’s condition is stable “compared to Friday”, according to his doctor.
As French President Emmanuel Macron entered his third day of isolation after be infected with the coronavirus, his doctor said on Saturday that he was in “a stable state of health compared to Friday”.
“He still has the same symptoms of Covid-19 disease (fatigue, cough, muscle aches) which do not prevent him from performing his duties,” said Dr Jean-Christophe Perrochon in a statement, adding that clinical examinations regulars “have been reassuring.
On Friday, a day after the positive results of his coronavirus test were announced, Mr. Macron posted a video made by himself in which he promised “Make a daily report on the evolution of the disease” – an event and a commitment that marked a break with the French tradition of secrecy around the health of its presidents.
Although it is still not known how Mr. Macron contracted the virus, the French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, said Thursday that he had probably not been infected at the presidential palace of the Elysee but “perhaps during a European Council four or five days ago in Brussels” during a dinner with other heads of ‘State.
Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic reportedly tested positive for the virus on Friday. Mr Matovic attended the same European Council meeting last week.
Speaking of the general situation in France, where the number of new daily cases has recently rebounded, Mr. Macron warned on Friday: “We must be vigilant because the virus is regaining strength.”
France emerged from an imposed lockdown to fight the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic just days ago. But the country is already grappling with a rebound in infections.
“The evolution of the pandemic is worrying,” said Jérome Salomon, senior official at the French Ministry of Health, adding that the next Christmas holidays could prove to be a “high risk period”.
The number of new daily Covid-19 cases, which had fallen below 10,000 by the end of November thanks to lockdown restrictions, has picked up and has averaged 13,000 cases per day over the past seven days.
In other news from across Europe:
HungaryThe government is extending a moratorium on loan repayments to households and businesses until July and halving a local business tax collected by municipalities from January 1 to support jobs during the pandemic, according to Reuters. Opposition leaders said cutting taxes would put public services at risk and allow Prime Minister Vikto Orban’s nationalist government to exert political pressure on cities.
Northeastern Aragon has become the fourth region Spain to announce a tightening of lockdown restrictions before the holiday season, to curb a recent spike in Covid-19 cases. Regional chief Javier Lambán on Saturday ordered residents to stay in their province over the Christmas holidays, turning around on an earlier ruling that the travel ban would be lifted on December 21.
The government of Sweden, which has adopted relatively few restrictions on coronaviruses and is grappling with a serious rise in infections, released several new recommendations on Friday, including the use of face masks. “We need to do more now because the medical system is strained,” Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said. The new recommendations include a limit of four people per table in restaurants, cafes and bars, and a ban on the sale of alcohol after 8 p.m. Stores, shopping centers and gymnasiums are urged to further limit the number of people in their premises. All non-essential workplaces in states, municipalities and counties will close until January 24.
Italy will limit travel between regions on holidays and weekends, restricting people to their cities of residence, from December 21 to January 6, The Associated Press reported. There will be exceptions for four weekdays, when non-essential stores are open, and people will only be allowed to visit two people from other households per day.
