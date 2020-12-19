Emmanuel Macron’s condition is stable “compared to Friday”, according to his doctor.

As French President Emmanuel Macron entered his third day of isolation after be infected with the coronavirus, his doctor said on Saturday that he was in “a stable state of health compared to Friday”.

“He still has the same symptoms of Covid-19 disease (fatigue, cough, muscle aches) which do not prevent him from performing his duties,” said Dr Jean-Christophe Perrochon in a statement, adding that clinical examinations regulars “have been reassuring.

On Friday, a day after the positive results of his coronavirus test were announced, Mr. Macron posted a video made by himself in which he promised “Make a daily report on the evolution of the disease” – an event and a commitment that marked a break with the French tradition of secrecy around the health of its presidents.

Although it is still not known how Mr. Macron contracted the virus, the French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, said Thursday that he had probably not been infected at the presidential palace of the Elysee but “perhaps during a European Council four or five days ago in Brussels” during a dinner with other heads of ‘State.