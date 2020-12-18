Emmanuel Macron says the symptoms of Covid-19 have slowed him down and warns the French to stay vigilant.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he generally felt well but worked slower after being infected with the coronavirus, as he begged the French to remain vigilant and warned that “no one is up to it. safe from this virus ”.
“I’m fine,” Macron said in a video posted on Twitter that he appears to have recorded on a handheld smartphone. “I have the same symptoms as yesterday – ie fatigue, headache, dry cough.”
The video broke France’s decades-old tradition of secrecy surrounding the health of its presidents, whose medical histories and conditions are rarely released to the public.
Mr Macron, who is secluding himself in an official presidential residence in Versailles, west of Paris, wore a black turtleneck and stood in an office with a desk and French and European flags in the background. His wife, Brigitte Macron, tested negative and was to stay at the Élysée in Paris.
He didn’t seem openly ill, with no signs of difficulty breathing, but he seemed less energetic and spoke slower than usual. He said he continued to take care of important daily business.
But he admitted that he was “a little slowed down because of the virus”.
Mr Macron said he would give daily updates on his condition, although he did not say if he would do so by video.
“There is normally no reason for things to get worse, but I am being closely monitored medically and will keep you updated in a completely transparent manner,” he said.
He added a warning that the country recorded more than 18,000 new infections on Thursday, saying: “We must remain vigilant.”
Mr Macron did not say how he could have been infected. French officials have raised the possibility that it was exposed at a meeting of senior EU officials last week in Brussels.
“I am very protected, I am very careful, I respect the rules of distancing, I wear the mask, I regularly use hydro-alcoholic gel – and despite everything I caught the virus,” he noted. . “Probably a moment of neglect, a moment of bad luck too.”
Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic, who also attended the meeting, also tested positive for the coronavirus, the government said on Friday, without further details.
Some other officials who had been in close proximity to Mr. Macron are taking extra precautions. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who had lunch with Mr. Macron on Monday, suspended his official activities until December 24. The Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, who had lunch with Mr Macron on Tuesday, was planning to self-quarantine and get tested. Charles Michel, a senior European Union official, entered quarantine after meeting Mr Macron on Monday, a spokesperson said.