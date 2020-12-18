Emmanuel Macron says the symptoms of Covid-19 have slowed him down and warns the French to stay vigilant.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he generally felt well but worked slower after being infected with the coronavirus, as he begged the French to remain vigilant and warned that “no one is up to it. safe from this virus ”.

“I’m fine,” Macron said in a video posted on Twitter that he appears to have recorded on a handheld smartphone. “I have the same symptoms as yesterday – ie fatigue, headache, dry cough.”

The video broke France’s decades-old tradition of secrecy surrounding the health of its presidents, whose medical histories and conditions are rarely released to the public.