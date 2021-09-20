Emmanuel Macron heckled by asking forgiveness from Algerian veterans

President Macron has asked forgiveness from the Algerians who fought for France during the Algerian War of Independence.

He was heckled because he admitted that France had failed in its duty to the group – known as Harkis.

Many were living in poor conditions behind barbed wire after the government refused to recognize their right to stay in France, according to the AFP news agency.

Those who remained in Algeria suffered savage reprisals as collaborators.

Speaking to an audience of Harkis and their descendants in Paris, Mr Macron promised reparations legislation as well as a monument.

“In the name of France, I say to the Harkis and their children in a loud and solemn voice, that the Republic has contracted a debt towards them. To the fighters, I want to express our gratitude.

“We will not forget. To the abandoned combatants, to their families who have suffered in camps, in prison, in denial, I ask forgiveness, we will not forget.

Monday’s speech marks the latest in a series of attempts by the French president to address historic grievances with Algerians in the hope of improving relations between the two countries, which have been strained since Algeria’s independence in 1962.

In March, his government admitted his army tortured and killed a prominent Algerian activist over 60 years ago.

About 300 former Harkis – who get their name from the Arabic word for movement – were invited to hear Mr Macron speak, according to the Reuters news agency.

During the speech, Macron also presented plans for a commission to hear about the squalid French camps in which ex-combatants and their children have been forced to live.

It is estimated that up to 200,000 Harkis fought for France during the Eight Years’ War, but only 42,000 were allowed to settle in France after Algerian independence, AFP reports.

Tens of thousands of people who remained in Algeria have been labeled as traitors and killed.

Previous presidents have apologized, but Harki executives have said that a hardship fund of $ 50million (£ 37million) announced three years ago was totally insufficient.

Some in the crowd repeatedly interrupted President Macron, including a woman who accused him of “empty promises”, according to the France 24 to place.

However, others hailed his call for forgiveness.

Serge Carel – a former Harki – thanked the president.

“It seems that for the first time, a firm will for truth guides our current president. Thank you for your attention, long live the Republic, long live France.”

