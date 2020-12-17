World
Emmanuel Macron: French President Macron tests positive for Covid-19 | World News – Times of India
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, announced Thursday the presidential palace of the Elysee.
He said the president took a test “ as soon as the first symptoms appeared. ” The brief statement did not say what symptoms Macron had been experiencing.
He said he would self-isolate for seven days. “ He will continue to work and take care of his activities remotely, ” he added.
