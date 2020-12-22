Emiratis in Jerusalem are slap in the face for Palestinians

This past year has been full of adversity and despair for many around the world. But for us Palestinians it was even harder – we were forced to deal with a deadly pandemic in an apartheid state, amid a collapsing economy, and a general sense of hopelessness. and abandonment.

In the second half of the year, a series of Arab states added to our collective misery by announcing their decision to normalize their relations with Israel. By effectively abandoning their supposed commitment to support Palestinian self-determination for money, weapons, and some short-term political gain, they have sent us a clear message that our suffering and our struggle for human rights is greatest. fundamentals no longer matter to them.

While every normalization agreement that Israel has made with an Arab state has undoubtedly hurt us, none of them have been as painful for us as the one signed by the United Arab Emirates. After the agreements, popular discontent was evident in the streets of Morocco, Sudan and even Bahrain. We knew that the masses of these countries were overwhelmingly opposed to the decision taken by their political leaders, and that was a consolation for us. But the situation was different in the UAE. Emiratis, at all levels of their society, from political leaders to ordinary citizens, have spoken out strongly in favor of a warm and comfortable relationship with Israel.

One of the most shocking and enraged developments in the UAE’s speedy love affair with Israel was the mutual visa waiver agreement – a first between Israel and an Arab country. After signing the deal, UAE and Israeli airlines were quick to announce direct flights between the two countries. This is it, we thought, the Emiratis are coming!

And they came, with a lot of fanfare and propaganda. Photos of Emirati tourists in their traditional outfits posing in historic Jerusalem next to Israelis were pasted on the newspapers. The Israeli government has started sharing testimonials from Emirates on its official social media accounts explaining how “safe” they feel in the country.

But hardly anyone has wondered how we Palestinians feel about all of this.

The arrival of hundreds of Emiratis in Israel to enjoy the historic sites of Jerusalem and pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque was a slap in the face for us. After all, millions of Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza, just two dozen kilometers from Al-Aqsa, can only dream of setting foot in the mosque which is the third holiest site in Islam.

Of course, we Palestinians in Jerusalem were already used to seeing Muslim pilgrims from Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia or other non-Arab Muslim majority countries in Al-Aqsa. Over the years, Palestinians have rarely had a problem with these visitors, as they overwhelmingly believe that this most sacred mosque should not be monopolized by a subset of Muslims, even under the devastating conditions of an occupation.

But the Palestinians in Jerusalem did not accept Emirati tourists as much as others. While some still argued that all Muslim tourists, regardless of nationality, should be welcome at Al-Aqsa, many others protested against granting Emirati tourists the right to easily visit the holy sites of Jerusalem for betraying the Palestinians and forming an alliance with their oppressors.

We have every reason to be frustrated when we see Emiratis and Bahrainis in Jerusalem, roaming freely under the protection of the Israel Police, taking photos and buying souvenirs as if they were just visiting another tourist spot.

To begin with, it may seem incredible to those who do not know our reality, but millions of Palestinians living in Palestine are denied access not only to Al-Aqsa but to all of Jerusalem by the Israeli occupation regime. . Over the past two decades, Israel has built a complex system of checkpoints, backed by the apartheid wall, to deny Palestinians freedom of movement within their own homeland. An entire generation of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza has grown up never setting foot in Al-Aqsa.

And this Israeli “travel ban” does not target only Palestinians living in Palestine. Palestinian refugees and members of the diaspora living in neighboring countries are still denied their right of return, even for a brief visit.

Another point of frustration is the fact that Emiratis can now simply take a direct flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv and enter the country freely. And Israelis can now travel directly to the Emirates without asking questions. This is not an option for most Palestinians. A Palestinian living in Ramallah, for example, would have to first fly to Jordan and then catch a flight from Amman’s Queen Alia Airport to Dubai. It is an arduous journey that involves many checkpoints and takes almost a whole day. Even Palestinians with US passports cannot get to Tel Aviv airport if they also have a Palestinian ID card. So you can see why visa-free travel between the UAE and Israel irritates many of us indigenous people who are denied this same right in our homeland.

I don’t think anyone, including us Palestinians, deserves the unconditional love and support of a nation. But the Emiratis are not even brave enough to say openly that they don’t care about us and support our struggle. Instead, they repeatedly claim that normalization between the UAE and Israel will ultimately be “good” for the Palestinians. I find it hard to see any logic in this hypothesis. All current evidence indicates that these normalization agreements further embolden Israel and its apartheid. After all, none of the normalizing states, and in particular the United Arab Emirates, challenges Israel for its decades-long illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories or its inhumane treatment of its Palestinian citizens and occupied subjects.

It is a criminal injustice granted to us by Israel – we have no freedom of movement in our own historic homeland. We cannot argue that an Emirati citizen has the right to enter and leave our lands at our expense, as we continue to languish in open-air prisons and struggle to survive under the illegal occupation of Israel. Whatever the leaders of the Arab states that are normalizing their relations with Israel say, their actions are not aimed at promoting peace and none of these agreements will ever benefit the Palestinians. These sovereign countries have chosen to sign these agreements to serve their own national interests; they don’t have the Palestinians in mind, and they should be honest about it.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.