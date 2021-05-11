Emir of Qatar visits Saudi Arabia, meets with Crown Prince

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, according to state media.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, visited Saudi Arabia for the first time since signing a declaration with the kingdom and other Gulf states to relieve a fault of several years.

Sheikh Tamim was met at the airport on Monday by Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman (commonly known as MBS) in the city of Jeddah on the Red Sea.

The two leaders then held talks at al-Salam Palace, where they discussed bilateral relations and “ways to strengthen them in different areas,” as well as regional and international developments, according to Qatar state media.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, severed diplomatic and trade relations with Qatar in June 2017 over allegations that it was too close to Iran and supported extremist groups, allegations that Qatar has always firmly denied.

But in early 2021, the blockaded countries agreed to restore relations with Qatar following a wave of diplomatic activity by the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

Sheikh Tamim last visited the kingdom in January for a summit hosted by MBS in the desert city of al-Ula, which concluded with a statement aimed at ending the rift.

Qatar, which will host the FIFA World Cup next year, emerged from the regional conflict largely unscathed and resolute in the face of the onslaught.

He rejected the quartet’s demands, which included shutting down the Al Jazeera news network and expelling a small contingent of Turkish troops from its territory.

The campaign did little to force Qatar to change its policy and pushed the gas-rich country into a closer alliance with Turkey and Iran, while continuing to strengthen relations with the United States.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also trip in Saudi Arabia for a two-day visit as Ankara seeks to reestablish ties with Riyadh which reached their lowest level since the 2018 murder in Istanbul of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The visit is the first by a senior Turkish official since the murder of Khashoggi by Saudi agents inside the kingdom’s consulate.