Emergency room visits following suspected suicide attempts have increased among adolescent girls during the pandemic.

Emergency room visits following suspected teenage suicide attempts increased in the first months of 2021, compared to 2019 rates, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday.

the new study, which draws on data from the National Syndromic Surveillance Program, showed that emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts increased by about 51% on average for girls ages 12 to 17 over the past four years. weeks ending March 20, compared to the same period in 2019. The rate began to increase in the summer of 2020, the researchers said.

The number of suspected suicide attempts among boys of the same age and adults of both sexes aged 18 to 25 remained relatively stable, compared to the corresponding period in 2019, according to the study.

“The results of this study suggest more severe distress in young women than what has been identified in previous reports during the pandemic, reinforcing the need for increased attention and prevention for this population,” said the CDC.