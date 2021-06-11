Emergency room visits following suspected suicide attempts have increased among adolescent girls during the pandemic.
Emergency room visits following suspected teenage suicide attempts increased in the first months of 2021, compared to 2019 rates, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday.
the new study, which draws on data from the National Syndromic Surveillance Program, showed that emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts increased by about 51% on average for girls ages 12 to 17 over the past four years. weeks ending March 20, compared to the same period in 2019. The rate began to increase in the summer of 2020, the researchers said.
The number of suspected suicide attempts among boys of the same age and adults of both sexes aged 18 to 25 remained relatively stable, compared to the corresponding period in 2019, according to the study.
“The results of this study suggest more severe distress in young women than what has been identified in previous reports during the pandemic, reinforcing the need for increased attention and prevention for this population,” said the CDC.
The report follows other recent research who suggested higher rates of mental health problems among adolescents, including self-harm, suicide attempts and suicidal ideation, which some experts believe may be linked to the stressors of the pandemic.
But Ellen Yard, epidemiologist and lead author of the study, wrote in an email that “the analysis in this report was not designed to assess whether this increase was caused by Covid-19.”
“However, some researchers have suggested that the Covid-19 pandemic could increase the risk of suicide,” continued Dr Yard. “Young people may have been particularly affected by mitigation measures such as social distancing (including a lack of connection with schools, teachers and peers), barriers to mental health treatment and health issues. family and economic. “
The researchers also said the surge in hospital visits for teenage girls did not necessarily mean there had been more suicides. Referring to emergency department visits, the report said: “It is important to note that while this report found an increase in emergency department visits for suspected teenage suicide attempts in 2020 and early 2021 , that does not mean that suicide deaths have increased. “
According to provisional CDC data National Vital Statistics Systemsuicidal has actually declined overall in the United States in 2020, to 44,834 deaths compared to 47,511 in 2019, although preliminary studies based on local data have shown an increase in suicides among black Americans and other people of color, compared to previous years.
John ackerman, the suicide prevention coordinator at Center for Suicide Prevention and Research at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, said the report matched his experience since the start of the pandemic.
Dr Ackerman, who was not involved in the study, said he saw low rates of emergency room visits teenagers for mental health problems at the start of the pandemic, perhaps because people were worried about exposure to the virus, but those numbers were increasing over the months.
“You started to see emergency services, locally here in Ohio but also across the country, start reporting very high rates of hospitalizations due to suicide attempts, depression, anxiety. , to self-harm, these types of presentation factors, ”said Dr. Ackerman said.
He said the pandemic was a source of additional anxiety for people from groups who are often at higher risk for suicidal ideation, such as people of color and LGBTQ youth.
But there are many factors at play, Dr Ackerman added, and the pandemic was just one of many stressors in what he called “a tumultuous year.”
“A lot of people have felt isolated, or disabled, or a feeling of hopelessness for many reasons, and all of them are risk factors for suicide, ”he said.
If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (SPEAK). You can find a list of additional resources at SpeakingOfSuicide.com/ressources.
