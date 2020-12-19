Emails: WHO warned of fallout following backdoor report from Italy

ROME (AP) – An author of a withdrawn World Health Organization report on Italy’s coronavirus response warned his bosses in May that people could die and the United Nations agency could suffer damage from reputation “ catastrophic ” if it allowed political concerns to remove the document, according to emails viewed by the Associated Press.

The full report looked at how the Italian government and the healthcare system responded after the country became the epicenter of the European outbreak in late February – with real-time data and case studies on what worked and what which was not intended to help other countries prepare for the spread of the virus.

The agency withdrew it a day after it was posted on its website, prompting the official who coordinated the work to appeal directly to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on May 28 and warn that the disappearance of the report undermined the credibility of the WHO. He warned that any further attempts at censorship would compromise the agency’s independence and its relations with donor countries that funded the research.

Processing the report could cause a “scandal of enormous proportions – at a delicate time for the UN health agency with the upcoming COVID-19 investigation,” wrote Francesco Zambon, WHO chief coordinator for Italy and its regions during the pandemic.

WHO did not immediately respond to a request, sent on Friday evening, to comment on Zambon’s email to headquarters.

The report, written by Zambon and a team of WHO public health experts and consultants, was released on May 13 after receiving the necessary approvals within the United Nations system, according to internal documents from the United Nations. WHO consulted by AP. The agency later said it was pulled due to “factual inaccuracies” that it did not detail and denied that it was pressured by the Italian government to remove it.

In the face of criticism that the report’s withdrawal deprived countries of data that could have helped them avoid Italy’s fate, the WHO said on Monday it had offered another “mechanism” to assess responses to the pandemic. But that wasn’t rolled out until two months after the report was released.

Concerns over the missing report have grown in recent weeks, fueling criticism of WHO’s leadership in the global pandemic response that led the agency to agree a probe independent of its performance.

The United Nations agency is reluctant to publicly criticize countries that are major donors, even when their policies could harm public health.

During the early stages of the epidemic in January, for example, WHO officials were privately frustrated by the lack of information shared by China, but publicly praised the country for its transparency. As the pandemic accelerated in Europe, WHO scientists questioned UK policy – as when he suggested pursuing “collective immunity” – but publicly underlined their support.

The missing report shed light on preparation in Italy, where Europe’s deadliest epidemic unfolded. In the hard-hit province of Bergamo, prosecutors took it up as part of their investigation into what went wrong.

Paradoxically, the report is not even particularly critical of the Italian government and thanked officials for their efforts, praising at one point how they countered with data “sensational displays of disagreement on the talk. -shows ”that aroused anxiety.

The text noted that the Italian Ministry of Health had not updated its pandemic influenza preparedness plan since 2006. The 2006 plan had simply been “reconfirmed” in 2016-2017 without being updated and was “More theoretical than practical”.

“Unprepared for such an influx of critically ill patients, the initial response from hospitals was improvised, chaotic and creative,” the report said. “It took some time before official advice became available.”

The Italian RAI television investigation program “Report” published emails showing that a senior WHO official, Raniero Guerra, who worked as a liaison with the Italian government during the pandemic, told Zambon to “correct” that Italy’s preparedness plan had been “updated” in 2016, even though the 2016 version was identical to the 2006 version.

Guerra had been in charge of prevention at the Italian Ministry of Health from 2014 to 2017, when the plan should have been revised. He himself wrote to the then health minister to tell him the plan needed to be updated, according to a copy of his 2017 memo seen by AP.

The WHO said the Italian government had “at no time” asked it to withdraw the report, which it now says it does not approve of. “The decision to remove the document from the website was taken by the WHO Regional Office for Europe due to factual inaccuracies,” WHO said.

Guerra told the Financial Times he did not intervene. He added that the 2006 preparedness plan did not actually need to be updated as no significant flu strains had been identified since then and the preparedness plan was not relevant to the pandemic. current because it was only intended to cover the flu.

Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri pleaded not to agree. “This plan dated back to 2006 and needed to be updated,” Sileri told Corriere della Sera newspaper. Guerra did not immediately respond to questions from AP, saying he was traveling.

Emails viewed by AP suggest WHO officials feared the report had upset Italians, offering rare insight into decision-making by the UN agency, which is not subject to demands for freedom of ‘information.

In an email to Zambon on May 13, Guerra noted that Italy had just made a voluntary donation of 10 million euros ($ 12.3 million) to WHO and that negotiations between WHO and Italy for funding the agency’s office in Venice were about to begin.

“There are already signs of institutional turmoil on the Italian side and unnecessary resentment against the WHO,” Guerra wrote to Zambon on May 14, the day the report was withdrawn.

A day later, the head of WHO Europe, Dr Hans Kluge, wrote to Zambon that the “key issue” at stake in the controversy was his relationship with the Italian Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, who, according to he had been “very disappointed”. by the report.

The Italian government, he said, believes that “they are constantly attacked by the press and every word can be misinterpreted. They felt trampled by a friend.

Kluge said he would offer Speranza to include Italian health officials in a review of the report. “We need the Ministry of Health (Ministry of Health) to be happy and approve of Venice,” he said, referring to the funding for the office.

The ministry told RAI it did not consider the report to be official.

Meanwhile, Zambon was warning Tedros and Kluge that lives were being put at risk around the world by learning “lessons learned” from Italy.

“A large team of experts worked days and nights literally with one motivation: to make sure that what happened in Italy does not repeat itself in countries behind in the epidemic curve,” wrote Zambon. in Kluge on May 27. “The report contains important messages. , extrapolated from facts about what worked (lots of things) and blind spots in the system.

A day later, in a message to the WHO chief, Zambon warned of “the risk of catastrophic damage in terms of independence and transparency if a ‘censored’ version of the aforementioned publication is changed,” as well. that “compromised” relationship with the government of Kuwait, which is one of the largest donors to the WHO and has funded the research with an $ 80 million grant.

AP Medical editor Maria Cheng in Toronto and writer Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed.

