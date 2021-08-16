World
Emaciated bear cub may have lost mother in California wildfire – Times of India
QUINCY: Firefighters are watching a lonely, emaciated bear cub who may have lost its mother to the nation’s largest wildland fire currently burning in northern California.
The pointy-eared cub is seen walking alone along a mountain road scorched by the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, peering through brush and leaping through plants covered in fire-retardant chemicals.
“Usually when you see them with a sow or mother bear, they stay with the mother bear and run away,” said firefighter Johnnie. Macy’s, which was deployed from Golden, Colorado, to fight the blaze. “This bear didn’t do that, so because of that, we believe the bear was orphaned because of the fire.”
Macy said on Sunday they had been monitoring the little one for several days, to determine if he was an orphan. A wildlife rescue team waited to extract the emaciated cub from the scorched area.
Macy called the situation “heartbreaking” but said “Mother Nature is taking her course.”
The Dixie fire has been burning for over a month and has destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses with nearly 15,000 structures still at risk. Pacific Gas & Electric said the fire may have started when a tree fell on its power line.
A bear named “Smokey” is, of course, the country’s most famous orphaned bear rescued from a wildfire.
The badly burnt bear was rescued from a wildfire in New Mexico in 1950 and has become the living and breathing embodiment of a national campaign launched in 1944 when the United States Forest Service and Advertising advice agreed that a fictitious bear would be the symbol of a fire prevention campaign.
Earlier this month, a bear cub with burns to its paws and nose was rescued from a fire in eastern California’s Siskiyou County. Also this month, an injured bear cub dug a tunnel out of a Lake Tahoe wildlife care center where he was being treated for burns suffered in a wildfire. The bear has since been seen in the wild.
