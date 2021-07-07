Elsa strengthens in the face of the hurricane and heads for Florida’s Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Elsa strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday, hours before a planned landing on the northern Gulf Coast of Florida, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Elsa’s center was about 100 miles (165 km) southwest of Tampa, Florida, and was moving north at about nine miles per hour (15 km / h), with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km / h), the NHC said. in a notice at 8:00 p.m. (00:00 GMT Wednesday).

In addition to destructive winds and heavy rains, the Miami-based NHC has warned of potentially fatal storm surges, flooding and isolated tornadoes. A hurricane warning has been issued for a long stretch of coastline, from Egmont Key in the Tampa Bay area to the Steinhatchee River about 180 miles (290 km) north along the Gulf Coast, with Elsa due to make landfall Wednesday morning.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the storm is expected to hit the shore between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. (12 p.m. and 1 p.m. GMT) in the Tampa Bay area.

Now is “not the time to take a ride” because “we have dangerous conditions out there,” DeSantis said Tuesday, warning the area would be hit hard by the storm overnight.

GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 9:50 p.m. GMT, and provided by NOAA, shows Elsa in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida [NOAA via AP] Pedestrians cross the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as high winds and rain associated with Tropical Storm Elsa pass through Key West, Fla. On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 [Rob O’Neal/The Key West Citizen via AP]

In the Tampa Bay area, home to about 3.5 million people, events, government offices and schools closed early Tuesday before the storm. Tampa International Airport closed at 5 p.m. (9 p.m. GMT) due to the possibility of storm surges.

Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez called on residents of the state to start preparing for the storm, including the possibility of power outages, and asked people to stockpile enough food and d ‘water.

“If you are asked to evacuate, please leave,” she said, reminding people that there were emergency shelters ready to accommodate them.

After making landfall, the storm is expected to move north-northeast across the southeastern United States on Thursday, dropping between five and 10cm of rain on the Florida Peninsula.

The storm threatens to hamper search and rescue efforts at the site of a condominium collapse in Surfside, near Miami, where crews sift through rubble for 12 days in hopes of finding survivors. As of Tuesday, 36 people had died and 109 were still missing, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

A photographer takes a photo with his mobile phone of a rainbow that came out after tropical storm Elsa hit, in Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 5, 2021 [Ramon Espinosa/AP]

Further south, the Cubans heaved a sigh of relief as Elsa appeared to have caused little damage, while helping to replenish the water tanks.

The capital, Havana, woke up to overcast skies after a rainy night, but no flooding or major damage on Tuesday. Cubans returned to the streets after authorities lifted a tropical storm warning, although heavy rains were expected to continue in parts of the country.

“It’s good that Elsa hasn’t caused major damage because we have a really complicated situation here with the coronavirus and now the hurricanes,” said Susana Perez, 68, a retired teacher, standing in line. to buy oil amid the widespread shortages of goods in Cuba.

Last week Elsa, who briefly strengthened in the first hurricane of the season, caused at least three dead and damage to infrastructure and agriculture in the Caribbean island nations east of Cuba.

Preliminary damage estimates were over $ 12 million in Saint Lucia and $ 5.3 million in Jamaica, government officials said.

Elsa’s arrival represented the first date a fifth named storm – which usually doesn’t arrive until August – to hit the region.