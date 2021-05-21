Elon Musk calls for ‘more communication’ between Russia and US

Tesla’s CEO also said the electric vehicle maker is set to establish a presence in Russia.

Elon Musk called for greater dialogue between Washington and Moscow, with ties between the two currently languishing at post-Cold War lows.

“There is a lot of talent and energy in Russia and I think there should be more dialogue and communication between Russia and the United States,” Tesla CEO said on Friday, via a video link. at a Russian education forum in Moscow.

He also said his electric vehicle company is on the verge of establishing a presence in Russia and is looking to open factories there.

The 49-year-old’s comments came after top U.S. and Russian diplomats first meeting in person Wednesday, signaling a possible thaw in relations.

Talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took place on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting in the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik.

The couple acknowledged that there were significant differences between the two governments, but agreed that they could work together on some issues, with both sides praising the meeting as “constructive.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the meeting would help Russian President Vladimir Putin decide to attend a proposed summit with his US counterpart Joe Biden next month.

“Without a doubt, this is a positive signal,” he told reporters.

Ties between Moscow and Washington have plunged to their lowest point in decades in recent months, after Biden said in March that he believed Putin was a “killer.”

The comment was linked to accusations that the Russian president ordered the poisoning of currently jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, a claim the Kremlin strongly denies.

Biden’s comments prompted Moscow to recall its ambassador to Washington.

Relations have also been strained by alleged interference from Moscow in the US elections, rising tensions over Ukraine and Washington’s sanctions against Russia.

Despite Biden’s remark, which sparked a furious reaction from Putin’s allies in Russia, the US president has said he would like to speak with his Russian counterpart during a trip to Europe next month.

Russia said it is still weighing the proposal.