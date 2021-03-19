Elementary school children don’t need to be six feet apart, the CDC said.

Teacher unions across the country have advocated forcefully for a six-foot distance and pressured the CDC and the Biden administration to maintain previous guidance.

On Friday, Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, the nation’s second-largest educators’ union, released a statement saying she would “reserve judgment” on the new distancing guidelines pending a further review of researching the behavior of the virus in school settings. Becky Pringle, president of the largest teachers’ union, the National Education Association, raised similar concerns.

Update March 19, 2021, 4:43 p.m. ET

At the White House virus briefing on Friday, Dr Walensky said she spoke with teachers’ unions. “They know we have to follow the science and do our advice based on that science, and they’ve been very respectful of that,” she said.

Still, the CDC’s statement lags behind some local health agencies across the country. Illinois and Massachusetts have previously indicated that a three-foot distance may be appropriate in schools. County-level health officials have also played an important role in guiding decisions by school boards and superintendents, who have often been overwhelmed by conflicting public health guidelines.

Dr Walensky explained that the agency is constantly updating its guidelines as new evidence becomes available. A recent study in Boston, no significant difference was found in the number of infections in Massachusetts school districts that adopted a three-foot rule, compared to those that required a six-foot distance. Additional CDC studies on safe schools were also released on Friday.

The new orientation emphasizes that good air circulation and ventilation in school buildings is a critical part of maintaining a safe environment and continues to emphasize multiple levels of preventative behaviors including universal masking, hand washing, building cleaning and contact tracing, combined with isolation and in quarantine.

Adults in schools must continue to stay six feet from other adults and students, officials said. The six-foot rule still applies in common school spaces like lobbies and auditoriums, whenever students eat or drink and can’t wear masks, and during activities that involve more exhaling – like singing, shouting, group practice, sports or any other exercise, activities which “should be moved outdoors or in large, well ventilated areas whenever possible”.