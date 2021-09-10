Elections represent an opportunity for stability and unity in Libya

Ján Kubiš, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (MANUL) briefed the ambassadors on developments ahead of the presidential and legislative elections due on 24 December.

They were agreed upon as part of a political roadmap stemming from the historic October 2020 ceasefire between rival Libyan authorities and the creation of a National Unity Government (GNU) earlier. This year.

At the crossroads

“Libya is at a crossroads where positive or negative results are also possible”, noted Mr. Kubiš. “With the elections, there is an opportunity for Libya to move gradually and convincingly to a more stable, representative and civilian path.”

He said the House of Representatives has passed a law on the presidential election, while legislation for the parliamentary elections is being finalized and could be reviewed and approved in the coming weeks.

Although the National High Electoral Commission (HNEC) received the law on presidential elections, another body, the High Council of State, complained that it had been adopted without consultation.

Threat from foreign fighters

The NHEC president said he would be ready to begin implementation once the laws were received and would do everything possible to meet the December 24 deadline.

“Thus, it is up to the High National Electoral Commission to establish a clear electoral calendar to lead the country to the elections, with the support of the international community, for the efforts of the Government of National Unity, of all the respective authorities and institutions. to deliver elections as free and fair, inclusive and credible as possible under demanding and difficult conditions and constraints, ”said Mr. Kubiš.

“The international community could help create more conducive conditions for this by facilitating the start of a gradual withdrawal of foreign elements from Libya without delay. ”

Enthusiastic young voters

The UN envoy also called on countries and regional organizations to provide election observers to help ensure the integrity and credibility of the process, as well as acceptance of the results.

He also welcomed the progress made so far, including in updating the voter register and launching a register for eligible voters outside the country.

So far, more than 2.8 million Libyans have registered to vote, 40% of them women. In addition, more than half a million new voters will also vote.

“Most of the new entrants are under 30, which is a clear testament to the eagerness of the younger generation to participate in determining the fate of their country through a democratic process. The Libyan authorities and leaders must not let them down, ”Kubiš said.

He stressed that the international community also has a responsibility to support positive developments in Libya and stand firm against attempted derailments.

“Failure to hold elections could seriously deteriorate the situation in the country, could lead to divisions and conflicts,” he warned. “I urge Libyan actors to join forces and ensure inclusive, free and fair parliamentary and presidential elections, which must be seen as an essential step to further stabilize and unite Libya. “