Elections in Zambia: young voters could hold the cards

Zambia is set to hold hotly contested presidential and parliamentary elections on Thursday, with many voters – especially young people – worried about the economic turmoil plaguing the copper-rich nation.

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) came to power in 2011 on the promise of “less taxes, more money in people’s pockets and more jobs”. He says he has stuck to his pro-poor policies.

“A lot of work has been done to stop the economy from draining and we are now on the road to recovery,” said PF campaign spokesperson Amos Chanda.

But the main opposition party, United Party for National Development (UPND), says President Edgar Lungu – who is running for office again – has failed to live up to Zambians’ expectations.

The point of view is supported by Charity Musamba, professor of political science at the University of Zambia.

“We have suffered massive abuse of resources, which has contributed to the country’s economic problems,” she told the BBC.

Supporters of President Edgar Lungu support what they see as his pro-poor policy

The PF says that during his 10 years in power, he has improved people’s lives through his enormous effort to expand infrastructure.

It highlights new power plants, schools, hospitals and international airports in Lusaka, the capital, and Ndola, the gateway to the copper mining region which is at the heart of the Zambian economy.

But critics point out that the economy is in dire straits.

For the first time since 1998, Zambia plunged into a recession last year as the Covid-19 pandemic spread across the world.

In addition, the International Labor Organization (ILO) estimates that unemployment reached 12.17% in 2020 – the highest since the PF took office in 2011.

For young people, the situation is even worse, with around one in five unemployed. The cost of living has also increased rapidly.

As for the money the country owes foreign lenders, it is estimated at over $ 12 billion (£ 8.6 billion).

That means the government ends up spending at least 30% of its revenue on interest payments, according to rating firm S&P Global.

Zambia missed an interest repayment last year, making it the first African country to default on a loan during the pandemic. She is also having difficulty repaying other loans.

Elections in Zambia are largely influenced by young people, including first-time voters.

“I vote for my job”

More than half of the eight million registered voters are under 35 years old. In the past, with the townspeople, they were the basis of the support of the PF.

But amid the economic turmoil, Mr. Lungu and his party can no longer take their votes for granted.

“I am not voting for anyone in this election – I am voting for my job. I cannot go four years without a job,” said Silvia Mutila, a 25-year-old unemployed nurse who graduated in 2017.

Despite the shortage of essential personnel in the education and health sectors, Zambia has more than 50,000 unemployed teachers, 17,000 nurses and 500 doctors.

The government is, however, busy creating 650 health posts through a loan obtained from the EXIM Bank of India, while a number of hospitals are being built with loans from other lenders.

And the economy is expected to grow about 1.5% this year, supported by rising copper prices, a good harvest and improved power generation capacity.

Hakainde Hichilema supporters hope he gets sixth luck for his presidential bid

The opposition UPND and its presidential candidate – wealthy businessman Hakainde Hichilema – are expected to maintain their power bases in the mineral-rich Southern Province, Western Province and Northwest Province . This is where the inhabitants repeatedly complain of a lack of economic development despite the boom in mining.

Others believe the opposition Socialist Party – which is contesting its first election after its launch in 2018 – has made inroads in the Western Province. It was there that journalist turned politician Fred M’membe spent his childhood and campaigned vigorously.

He is also expected to eat at the UPND’s support base in Northwest Province, but Lusaka-based economist Oliver Saasa says he doesn’t expect major changes in voting patterns. in the predominantly rural strongholds of the two major parties.

“What is going to be the key determinant are cosmopolitan urban regions, where the majority middle class will vote based on their current situation,” he adds.

“Journalists and activists targeted”

President Lungu has been accused of showing authoritarian tendencies in the face of a strong challenge from Mr. Hichilema, who has failed five times to win the presidency.

In June, Amnesty International published a report entitled Government Through Fear and Repression.

“Opposition leaders, journalists, media and activists have all been targeted, and speaking out against allegations of government corruption or abuse has become more dangerous,” Amnesty said.

He also alleged that lethal force was sometimes used to disperse protests.

Mr Hichilema’s campaign team says security forces severely restricted their efforts to mobilize support, while President Lungu and his running mate, microbiologist Nkandu Luo, freely crossed Zambia.

Troops have been deployed to a neighborhood in Lusaka after violence erupted late last month

Earlier this month, Lungu ordered the deployment of the army to parts of Lusaka, following the murder of two PF supporters in clashes with UPND supporters in the sprawling complex of Kanyama at the end of last month.

The opposition criticized the deployment, saying it could intimidate voters.

PF’s Chanda said the government wants to ensure that the election is peaceful, and law enforcement operations cannot be characterized as brutal or intimidating.

The election is closely watched by foreign governments, including the United States.

In a statement, its embassy in Lusaka said those who promote violence or undermine the elections will be held accountable.

“Avoid violence. Support the democratic process,” added his statement.

Zambians hope their politicians will heed the advice, rather than risking the stability of the country at a time when there is a desperate need to bring down unemployment and inflation.