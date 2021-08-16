Elections in Zambia: Hakainde Hichilema defeats President Edgar Lungu

The celebrations continued until sunrise

The Zambian electoral commission confirmed that last week’s presidential election was won by opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Hichilema beat his main rival, incumbent President Edgar Lungu, by more than a million votes.

This was Mr. Hichilema’s sixth attempt to win the presidency. His supporters partied in the streets of the capital, Lusaka.

Previously, Mr. Lungu had claimed that the elections had not been free and fair.

He said election officials from his Patriotic Front party were kicked out of polling stations, leaving votes unprotected.

In response, Hichilema’s United National Development Party said the declaration was “the desperate final act of an outgoing administration.”

In its final tally, the electoral commission said Mr. Hichilema won 2,810,777 votes against 1,814,201 for Mr. Lungu in Thursday’s election. There were seven million registered voters.

The landslide victory means Mr Hichilema won’t have to fight for a second round.

“I therefore declare that said Hichilema is president of Zambia,” commission chairman Esau Chulu announced at the Lusaka results center.

Mr Lungu’s six-year reign has been criticized for alleged human rights violations, corruption, a failing economy and massive unemployment.

Correspondents say Mr Hichilema, 59, exploited widespread voter dissatisfaction.

He now faces the daunting challenge of turning around the country’s economic situation.

A wave of change driven by young people

Analysis by Namesa Maseko, BBC News, Lusaka

The celebrations that started on Sunday continued until sunrise as Zambia was painted red by supporters of Hakainde Hichilema.

There is no doubt that this wind of political change was introduced by young people who are often accused of being reluctant to vote. They came in large numbers and generally rejected President Edgar Lungu.

“We want jobs, young people want jobs,” chanted crowds of people as they filled the streets of the capital shortly after Mr. Hichilema was declared the seventh president of the copper-rich nation.

There is no doubt that Mr. Hichilema will inherit the rot and attempt to clean up the corruption left by his predecessor.

This is if President Lungu respects the will of the people and hands over power to them. He claimed the election was not free and fair after losing votes in several of its traditional strongholds.

He said the elections were characterized by violence, in direct contrast to regional and international observers, whose preliminary findings indicate the elections were relatively peaceful despite pockets of violence, political interference and rules of the game. inequalities that favored the ruling Patriotic Front.

A concession speech was not delivered by the outgoing president, even after losing nearly a million votes. Mr Lungu is expected to go to court to challenge the result, but the margin of his defeat could make it difficult for the judges to overturn the result.

Who is Hakainde Hichilema?

Mr. Hichilema was born from humble beginnings in the southern district of Monze.

He was successful in securing a scholarship for the University of Zambia and subsequently obtained an MBA from the University of Birmingham in UK. He then headed two large accounting firms before entering politics.

Hichilema says 2016 election was stolen from him

Mr. Hichilema has described himself as an ordinary “cattle boy” and has contested and lost every election held in Zambia since 2006. However, each time he has increased his share of the vote.

In 2016, Mr. Hichilema said the election was stolen from him after losing to Mr. Lungu by just 100,000 votes.

Mr. Hichilema has encountered problems with the authorities since entering politics.

After the 2016 election, he was charged with treason for allegedly failing to give way to the presidential motorcade. He spent four months in a maximum security prison before the charges were dropped.