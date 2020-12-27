Elections in the Central African Republic were held amidst violence

A woman from the Central African Republic (CAR) casts her ballot during the presidential and legislative elections at the polling station of Lycée Boganda in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 27, 2020.

Residents of the Central African Republic (CAR) voted in an election overshadowed by violence between the government and rebel forces.

President Faustin-Archange Touadéra is a candidate for a second term and accused his predecessor, François Bozizé, of instigating a coup with rebel groups.

The government rejected opposition calls to postpone the vote due to insecurity.

In the race, three UN peacekeepers were killed by unidentified assailants.

CAR is a resource-rich but deeply unstable country that has seen several coups d’état since independence from France 60 years ago.

Rebel groups, which seized several towns near the capital Bangui, called on people not to vote.

Officials said thousands of people had not received their voter cards, and correspondents note that the legitimacy of the result is likely to be questioned.

However, the head of the United Nations mission in the country said that despite the closure of some polling stations, there was a high turnout in many areas.

Key CAR events. [ 2003 Rebel leader and former army commander Francois Bozizé seizes power ],[ 2009 UN Security Council agrees to creation of UN peace-building office for CAR to address ongoing insecurity ],[ 2013 Bozizé flees into exile as Seleka rebel coalition rapidly overruns the country and takes control of the capital ],[ 2015 Referendum on constitutional changes in November, followed by first round of presidential election ],[ 2019 Bozizé returns to CAR ], Source: Source: BBC, Image: Man carrying eggs

Ballots were cast in presidential and legislative races, with UN peacekeepers patrolling the capital, Bangui.

Mr. Bozizé, who does not have the right to run and is under UN sanctions, denies the government’s claims that he is plotting a coup by supporting the rebel advance.

But soon after the vote started, he expressed his support for the rebels, urging people not to vote.

The first results are expected on January 4. Sixteen candidates are running for the presidency – including three women – and more than 1,500 candidates are running for the 140 seats that make up the National Assembly.

If no candidate obtains more than 50% of the votes, a second round will take place on February 14.

UN peacekeepers try to reduce violence between government and rebel forces

On Friday, the UN condemned the killing of three of its peacekeepers as a possible war crime. He said two other peacekeepers were injured in attacks in southern Bakouma and Dekoa, in the center of the country.

The CAR is one of the poorest countries in Africa, even though it is rich in resources like diamonds and uranium. The UN, which has nearly 13,000 peacekeepers on the ground, estimates that half of the population depends on humanitarian aid and that up to a fifth has been displaced.

Former President François Bozizé has not been allowed to run in this month’s election

On December 3, the Constitutional Court ruled that Mr. Bozizé did not meet the requirement of “good character” for candidates due to an international arrest warrant and the UN sanctions against him for crimes. alleged assassinations, torture and other crimes during his tenure.

Mr Bozizé, a Christian, came to power after a coup in 2003 and then won two elections widely regarded as fraudulent. He was ousted in 2013 by the Seleka – a rebel coalition largely drawn from the Muslim minority – which accused him of having broken the peace accords.

The country has since been ravaged by waves of violence that President Touadéra, elected in 2016, was unable to control.

Russia is allied with President Touadéra and this week said it has sent 300 military instructors to the CAR, following a request for government assistance. Russia insists it is not involved in the fighting.