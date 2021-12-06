Elections in Gambia: Adama Barrow declared winner of the presidential election

Mr Barrow’s supporters started celebrating ahead of the announcement of final results

Gambian President Adama Barrow was easily re-elected, authorities said, in the first poll held in decades without longtime leader Yahya Jammeh.

President Barrow got around 53% of the vote on Saturday, his closest rival – a lawyer, Ousainou Darboe – 28%.

Mr Darboe and other candidates said earlier that they could not accept the results of the poll.

The vote is seen as a test for democracy in the country.

In the last election, Mr Barrow defeated Yahya Jammeh, who now lives in exile after refusing to accept the result.

Mr Jammeh’s 22-year reign has been marked by allegations of abuse, with witnesses recently telling a truth commission that state-backed execution squads and AIDS patients were being forced into take false cures.

Despite his exile, Mr Jammeh remains an influential figure, addressing his supporters from a distance during the campaign and urging them not to vote for Mr Barrow.

Adama Barrow is a successful property developer who previously worked as a security guard in London. He created a major surprise by beating Mr Jammeh in the last vote in 2017.

As news of Mr Barrow’s victory emerged, his supporters began to celebrate in the streets, while supporters of his closest rival, Mr Darboe, gathered at his home.

Addressing supporters during a victory speech in the capital Banjul, Mr Barrow called for unity among the country’s political factions.

“I call on all Gambians, regardless of your political divisions, to put aside our political and other differences and come together as one people to work for the development of our country,” he said.

Mr Darboe and two other candidates – Mama Kandeh and Essa Mbye Faal – issued a joint statement ahead of the announcement of the final result, questioning the numbers.

They said they were concerned about the delays and that their party agents had raised a number of issues.

Illiteracy is high in The Gambia, which is why a single ballot system involving marbles is used.

Upon arrival at a polling station, and after verifying their identity, a voter will be directed to a series of drums painted in the party colors of the various candidates. Voters then insert their marbles into the drum of their choice.

The Gambia is one of the smallest countries in Africa and the 2.4 million nation is among the poorest in the world. Its economy is heavily dependent on tourism but it has been affected by the coronavirus.