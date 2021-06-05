Elections in East Germany will test far-right power
BERLIN – Five years ago, the Nationalist Alternative for Germany sent the country’s traditional parties to a scramble when it finished ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in the regional vote in the state of Saxony-Anhalt , a worrying sign of the growing appeal of the far right.
This Sunday, voters in Saxony-Anhalt will be back at the polls, and the outcome of this state election, just three months before a nationwide election, will be scrutinized to see if a weakened nationwide AfD can hold back voters in the election. one of the regions where it has proven to be the strongest.
Although the Saxony-Anhalt competition is largely unique to the region and strongly focused on local issues regarding schools and economic restructuring, a strong performance by the AfD – which sparked a wave of anti-immigration sentiment in 2016 – could cause headaches for Armin Laschet. , the leader of the Christian Democrats under Merkel. Mr Laschet, who hopes to replace her in the chancellery, has struggled to gain ground in the former East German states.
“A good performance by the Christian Democrats would remove an obstacle for Mr Laschet and could strengthen his position ahead of the national race,” said Manfred Güllner, who heads the political polling agency Forsa Institute.
At the same time, he conceded, “if the AfD were to perform as well as the Christian Democrats, it would have repercussions on the federal vote”.
Amid a largely online election campaign due to pandemic restrictions, Mr Laschet visited the state’s mining region last weekend. He stressed that it takes time and investment to successfully move away from coal and pledged to provide support similar to that which his home state, North Rhine-Westphalia, obtained when he gave up coal.
The effort may have paid off: A poll released Thursday showed his party had 30 percent support in Saxony-Anhalt, a comfortable seven-percentage-point margin ahead of the AfD, known by its German initials and which currently holds 88 seats in the German Parliament.
If this margin is maintained, it could strengthen Mr Laschet’s position as the campaign begins in earnest for the September 26 elections, despite a competition of bruises for the candidacy of chancellor against a rival of Bavaria.
In 2016, Germany was adjusting to the arrival of more than one million migrants the year before, and Saxony-Anhalt was battling impending unemployment. While pollsters predicted that the AfD, which made the anti-immigration party after it was formed in 2013 to protest the euro, would easily win seats at the Statehouse, no one expected that he comes in second, winning over 24% of support from the region’s two million voters.
Since then, Alternative for Germany has shifted further to the right, drawing the attention of the country’s domestic intelligence service, which has placed the AfD leadership under surveillance over concerns over its anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim expressions and links. with extremists. AfD branches in Brandenburg and Thuringia are also under surveillance, while a try to observe the national party has been put on hold pending the outcome of a legal challenge.
The AfD in Saxony-Anhalt “has grown very strong, despite the various messy and dubious scandals,” said Alexander Hensel, a political scientist at the Institute for Democracy Studies at the University of Göttingen, who has studied the rise of the party in the region. “Instead of separating, they consolidated themselves, becoming an increasingly radical opposing force.”
The continued support for Alternative for Germany in places like Saxony-Anhalt has created a division among many mainstream conservatives over whether the Christian Democrats should be willing to form a coalition with the far-right party. if necessary.
Mr Laschet has made his opinion clear in recent days. “We don’t want any kind of cooperation with the AfD at any level,” he said in an interview with public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.
But while the future leadership of the Christian Democratic Union is underway after 16 years under the largely centrist leadership of Merkel, some members of the right wing of the party see her exit as a chance to move further to the right. .
In December, the conservative governor of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff, a Christian Democrat running for a new term, sacked his home secretary for appearing to float the possibility of a minority government backed by the AfD.
Mr Haseloff based his campaign on the promise of stability as the country begins to emerge from the pandemic, with a pledge to help improve living standards in rural areas, many of which lack teachers, professionals health and police.
Saxony-Anhalt has the oldest population in all of Germany, reflecting the number of young people who left the state during the painful years following the reunification of the former East Germany and of the West in 1990.
While the state benefited from an attempt by the last government to create jobs in less populated areas, including establishing several federal agencies in Saxony-Anhalt, the region’s standard of living is still lower than in similar regions. from the former West Germany, M. says Haseloff.
“There are still clear differences between east and west, and not just in the distribution of federal offices,” Haseloff said this week, ahead of an annual meeting focused on increasing regional equality. .
The Alternative for Germany campaigned this time around a rejection of federal government policies to stop the spread of the coronavirus. “Freedom instead of Corona Insanity” reads one of its posters, showing a blue-eyed woman with a tear rolling to the edge of her protective mask.
Among the other parties, the Social Democrats and the Left both vote in a 10-12% range, largely unchanged from four years ago.
Free Democrats and Greens are expected to see their popularity roughly double from 2016, which could make it easier for Mr Haseloff to build a government if he is returned to power. Analysts said the regional gains for them likely won’t have a wider impact on the national race.
“Saxony-Anhalt is a very specific situation, they come from a unique history,” said political scientist Mr Hensel. “But whether the Greens get 10% of the vote or the Free Democrats 8% of the vote, a quarter of voters support the AfD. It deserves attention. “
