Elections in East Germany will test far-right power

BERLIN – Five years ago, the Nationalist Alternative for Germany sent the country’s traditional parties to a scramble when it finished ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in the regional vote in the state of Saxony-Anhalt , a worrying sign of the growing appeal of the far right.

This Sunday, voters in Saxony-Anhalt will be back at the polls, and the outcome of this state election, just three months before a nationwide election, will be scrutinized to see if a weakened nationwide AfD can hold back voters in the election. one of the regions where it has proven to be the strongest.

Although the Saxony-Anhalt competition is largely unique to the region and strongly focused on local issues regarding schools and economic restructuring, a strong performance by the AfD – which sparked a wave of anti-immigration sentiment in 2016 – could cause headaches for Armin Laschet. , the leader of the Christian Democrats under Merkel. Mr Laschet, who hopes to replace her in the chancellery, has struggled to gain ground in the former East German states.