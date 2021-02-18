Elections in Catalonia: what now?

Summary of the results of the elections of February 14, 2021 to the Parliament of Catalonia. Credit: Generalitat de Catalunya

MIAMI, February 18 (IPS) – The recent result of the elections to the Parliament of Catalonia presented a mixture of repetition of some earlier aspects and spectacular novelties. But the eternal dimension of any parliamentary confrontation of the proportional variant remains unscathed.

Despite the development of modern voting systems, and the interpretation of data facilitated in recent years, a difficult prediction remains. This involves the decisions the parties must make in cases where they must forge alliances to form a government when virtual ties emerge.

“And now?”. The central question remains unscathed. But it is not just the one presented by anonymous voters, nor by the experts and leaders themselves who must make precise decisions. This is the general question asked by Gerard Piqué, the star footballer of FC Barcelona who was only surpassed in popularity by Messi.

Naturally, Piqué does not dare to offer solutions. Therefore, it is necessary to face the possible alternatives to resolve the complicated panorama of results.

Although this is not the exclusive result of these elections, a historical aspect of the parliamentary evolution of Catalonia since the restoration of democracy in 1978 is fully established. The Catalan elections are no longer a kind of democratic exercise peculiar to the Catalans, with little connection with the rest of Spain and Europe as a whole.

Catalan parliamentarism suffered from a European quality. The elections to form the European Parliament have historically been regarded as a kind of “national primaries”. European voters looked inside and voted sometimes as a punishment, and sometimes as a reward for the internal behavior of national parties.

It is true, however, that this behavior has recently improved thanks to the tenacious reform of European legislation which allows, for example, EU nationals residing in another state to vote in another country. Another remedy is the propensity to nominate candidates at European level. But the weight of the national weight continues to be felt.

On the scene of the Catalan elections, this European stood out. The elections in Catalonia have been considered for years as the prerogative of Catalanism, since the “Castilians” considered the Catalan competitions as a peculiarity of the Catalans.

The result is that Spanish speakers stay at home. This is why Catalan socialist candidates generally won in elections in Spain, while in Catalonia the party developed by moderate nationalist Jordi Pujol did. This pattern has practically disappeared.

There are sectors, on the right more than on the left, which have tried to insert arguments that insist on the existence of “ethnic” (if not “racist”) elements in the configuration of the voting ideals of the independence alternatives. ,

But this danger has generally been neutralized. Significantly, most of the different arguments prioritize “civic” nationalism, of choice.

In the current panorama, it is advisable to highlight, first of all, the topicality which stands out. In other words, did a man bite a dog? Obviously, some facts deserve to be taken into account because of their obvious novelty and therefore their impact on the consequences of the election.

In this dimension, the details concerning the right-wing parties, both extreme and moderate, stand out. Significantly, the changes in this ideological sector have been undergone both by parties considered to be “constitutionalist” and by those who in some way see themselves as “disruptors” because of their varying degree of loyalty to them. the credo of independence.

In the first dimension, it is important to weigh the spectacular setback suffered by Ciudadanos. This formation was created by the centrist leader Albert Rivera in Catalonia as a barrier against the tenacious monopoly of convergent nationalism, later transformed into the search for independence.

It consisted of expanding its theater of operations to the rest of Spain, leaving the Catalan scene under the direction of Inés Arrimadas, a young woman born in Andalusia, who impressed with her mastery of Catalan.

In the elections held under the control of the Spanish government due to the application of article 155 of the Constitution, after the suspension of Catalan autonomy as a sanction for the holding of the referendum on independence on October 1, 2017, Arrimadas managed to capture the highest number of seats in the Catalan Parliament. But it could not sublimate the next step, since the separatist parties jointly surpassed Ciudadanos whatever alliance they presented.

Then, temporarily being a sort of arbiter on the state arena, Rivera found himself rejected in his attempt to neutralize the main popular right-wing party. The failure has now been reflected in the disaster received in the Catalan Parliament. The collateral damage could be its annihilation on the Spanish world stage.

This possible scenario has now been dramatized by the appearance of the far-right VOX in the Spanish theater, crossing the previously reserved domain of the Popular Party, and now by its spectacular entry into the Parliament of Catalonia, becoming its fourth most important formation.

For a long time, the Spanish political fabric boasted that it did not suffer from the presence of an extreme right. Now the myth has collapsed. It is unnecessary to argue that VOX is not the same as the cases of Germany (Alternative), France (Le Pen), Hungary (Orbán) or Poland (Justice and Peace). It was a novelty, dreaded and latent, without ever being sublimated. It is now a harsh electoral reality.

The weakening of the vestiges of moderate nationalism in Catalonia, now represented by the PDCat, testifies that the impact of the official response (trial, conviction, prison) to the referendum’s attempt at independence only reinforced the influence parties that favor independence. by the insistence of the plebiscite.

Naturally, there remains the solid argument of the constitutionalist left presented by the Partit dels Socialistes de Catalunya (PSC), which almost doubled the number of seats by presenting Salvador Illa as a candidate, reinforced by the strong publicity of his effective role as minister. of the Health of the government of Pedro Sánchez. As mentioned in this context, the centrist parties have not only disappeared in Spain, but in Catalonia they do not have much to do, unless paradoxically this role is reserved precisely for the CPS itself.

On the left, there are groups which, without identifying with independence, insist on supporting emergencies in the most needy sectors. As disparate as Comuns-Podem (the Catalan branch of the populist party of Pablo Iglesias, partner of the PSOE in Madrid) and the anticapitalist CUP can give the necessary votes to the independence parties for the formation of a government and the appointment of the president of the Generalitat .

All formations are aware of the economic problems, derived both from the atrocious impact of the pandemic and the structural unemployment dramatized by the confinement decreed as a remedy for the virus.

The interrelation between politics and economy is also detected when weighing the obvious rise of the economic power of Madrid over the last decade, and its banking concentration, apart from the exodus of social offices of Catalan companies to Valencia and other capitals. , as a refuge against the independence movement.

The election results leave other details, a confirmation of the past, or corrections of certain dimensions. For example, the dilemma between independence and constitutionalism results in the continued concentration of the former in the interior areas of Catalan territory, while constitutionalism (right or left) populates urban areas, notably Barcelona.

If the elections did not reveal the emergence of an undisputed leader, trying to answer Pique’s question, it is necessary to weigh the result of a solution that stands out as the favorite: the resignation of Illa and the PSC d ‘opt for the vote of Parliament.

This “gift” would later be rewarded by making a trip to Madrid: Esquerra would continue to support the PSOE in the governance of the Spanish Congress and the approval of national budgets.

Back in Barcelona, ​​would the success of the ERC produce the renaissance of the leadership of Oriol Junqueras, for whom Aragonés would occupy the post? This detail would lead us to face the urgent issue of the question (problem?) Of the imprisonment of the leaders of the “trials” and the referendum.

The current status of partial liberty which convicts unusually enjoyed during the elections therefore takes on an unusual role. The pressure to approve an amnesty becomes the irreplaceable focal point of any consideration of the consequences of elections. In other words, the mere vote count to set up executive leadership in parliament is not the end.

Joaquin roy is Professor Jean Monnet and Director of the European Union Center at the University of Miami