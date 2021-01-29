Elections in Africa continue amid COVID-19

Despite a fragile security situation, Central Africans exercised their civic duty overwhelmingly by going to polling stations and voting. Credit: UN / MINUSCA

UNITED NATIONS, January 29 (IPS) – Franck Kuwonu, Afrique Renouveau The Central African Republic and Niger held their presidential and parliamentary elections on December 27, 2020 to close a difficult year where, despite fears of disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, most countries in Africa managed to stick to the scheduled elections.

However, in two of the most closely watched countries, polls did not go as originally planned. In Ethiopia, legislative elections scheduled for August 29 have been postponed to mid-2021, while in Somalia the deadline for the December 2020 legislative elections has been missed, although the February 2021 scheduled date for presidential elections still remain on the calendar.

Elections for members of the House of People’s Representatives and regional state councils across Ethiopia were to take place in the new political environment ushered in by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s reforms. He won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for ending a two-decade conflict with neighboring Eritrea.

In Somalia, the 2020 polls were to be the first in 50 years and voters were to elect the president and their representatives by direct ballot. The last universal suffrage ballots in the country were held in 1969. The subsequent presidential elections in 2009, 2012 and 2017 involved a system of thousands of clan delegates voting for parliamentary representatives, who in turn elected the President.

In Chad, legislative elections, initially scheduled for December 13, are now scheduled for the last quarter of 2021.

Despite COVID-19

Last February, Togolese went to the polls to elect their president, just weeks before the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Then in March, Cameroon relaunched legislative elections in a dozen constituencies, while on March 22, Guineans participated in a constitutional referendum and hotly contested general elections.

A week later, the Malians held their general elections. In May, Beninese voters elected their local representatives, while Burundians elected their president.

In June, Malawians were called to the polls again for a new presidential election after the courts overturned the results of a previous poll in 2019.

The Egyptians chose their senators in August, while in October, Côte d’Ivoire, Seychelles and Tanzania held their presidential elections and Cape Verdeans elected their representatives to city council.

The month of November began with a constitutional referendum in Algeria on November 1, followed by general elections in Burkina Faso on November 22.

Then on December 7, Ghanaians held their legislative and presidential elections, while Liberians were called to a constitutional referendum and mid-term senatorial elections.

On December 27, the Central African Republic and Niger closed the year of elections in Africa in 2020. Central Africans voted despite attempts by some rebel groups to disrupt the elections. In Niger, the process would have been largely peaceful.

In both countries, run-offs are scheduled in the new year, starting a new 2021 calendar cycle on the continent.

Elections scheduled for 2021

