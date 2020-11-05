Elections divide Congress, GOP strengthened as Democrats hesitate

WASHINGTON (AP) – The elections scrambled seats in the House and Senate, but ultimately left Congress as they started, deeply divided as voters resisted big changes despite the stormy race at the top of the ticket to the White House.

It’s an outcome that dampens Democratic demands for a bold new agenda, emboldens Republicans, and almost secures a partisan deadlock, regardless of who wins the presidency. Or maybe, as some say, it offers a rare openness for modest cooperation across the aisle.

President Nancy Pelosi was on track to keep control of the Democratic house, but has seen its majority shrink and its leadership questioned. Senate control tilted the way for Republicans as they fought off an assault from energetic challengers, although a few races remained undecided on Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday he was convinced that “it doesn’t matter who ends up leading the government” they “will try to overcome it all and get results.”

One certainty is that the reversed projections will force rethinking the polls, fundraisers, and the very messages that parties use to reach voters in the Trump era and beyond.

In the evening, Pelosi almost declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner, saying House Democrats “will now have the opportunity to make extraordinary progress” on the party’s priorities – cutting healthcare costs, creating jobs through new infrastructure and the like.

But the dismal outcome for Congressional Democrats has called into question the party’s ambitious plans for legislative overhauls, eager to sweep the Washington government.

Even if Democrats take over the White House and a tightly divided Senate, Pelosi’s influence in forcing deals on his terms will be diminished by his losses in the House.

If Donald Trump wins another term, his Republican allies, especially in the Senate, are likely to feel more comfortable staying with him after escaping an electoral erasure, although they have yet to outline a program for the election. GOP.

The story continues

Scott Jennings, a Republican strategist close to McConnell, said winning or losing Trump “reorganized political parties,” making Republicans, not Democrats, America’s “working-class” party.

“Democrats have a lot to think about when it comes to these voters,” Jennings said. “And Republicans have a lot to think about putting in place policies that are relevant to these voters.”

Democrats countered this with Biden on the brink Of victory, the mandate for solutions to the coronavirus crisis, a failing economy and other big problems was stronger than ever.

“We are going to get back to business of government,” said Zac Petkanas, a Democratic strategist. “Republicans will have a choice – whether they’re going to help or get in the way.

Most immediately, a COVID The relief bill remains on hand as the pandemic breaks out in the states. McConnell has said he would also like to negotiate a big spending bill to keep the government running past the mid-December deadline.

So far, House Republicans have won five seats, which has distorted Pelosi’s plans to penetrate deep into Trump country by making rare gains with women and minority candidates.

Republicans defeated several Democratic freshmen who won the House majority in 2018 in a backlash against Trump, linking them to their more liberal members, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and calling them wrongly “socialists”.

“We have expanded this party that mirrors America, looks like America,” Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Said in a conference call with reporters.

A handful of new progressives will come to Washington to join the House Democrats, while Republicans will see new members of the right flank, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, who espoused baseless QAnon conspiracy theories and won a vacant seat in the northwest Georgia. Trump called Greene a “future Republican star”.

While Democrats won must-see Senate seats in Colorado and Arizona, they suffered a setback in Alabama, and Republicans held their own in race after race – in South Carolina, Maine, in Iowa, Texas, Kansas, and Montana, severely limiting Democrats. hopes to make inroads.

“I know people are anxious,” Democratic Senator Chris Murphy told his followers on a live video on Twitter. “We have to count the votes.”

Democrats have ended a Republican push for John James, a black businessman who was trying to topple Democratic Senator Gary Peters, who was re-elected Wednesday night.

The races have attracted an unprecedented wave of small dollar donations for Democrats from Americans apparently voting with their wallets to propel long-term campaigns in the Senate.

“You wasted a lot of money,” White House ally Senator Lindsey Graham said in Columbia, South Carolina, after beating Jamie Harrison, despite Democrat’s impressive $ 100 million for his fledgling campaign .

Still, Republican strategist Steven Law, chairman of the Senate Leadership Fund, which backs GOP senators, said future candidates will need to step up their own fundraising.

McConnell also warned of the lingering problems Republicans face during the Trump era as voters shy away from the GOP.

“We have to reclaim the suburbs,” McConnell said. “We had a better election than most people thought, but we have room for improvement.”

Republicans believe Democrats erred by focusing almost exclusively on the COVID crisis and the health care risks for Americans as Trump and the GOP attempt to unravel the Obama-era affordable care law .

Voters care almost as much about the economy, they said.

According to AP VoteCast, a nationwide electorate survey, voters ranked the pandemic and the economy as the number one concern.

“It’s time to take a different approach,” said Democrat John Hickenlooper, a former governor who toppled Republican Senator Cory Gardner in Colorado.

Still, voters, for the most part, stuck to the status quo.

Getting a majority in the Senate will be vital for the winner of the presidency. Senators confirm administration candidates, including for Cabinet, and can propel or block the White House agenda. With Republicans now controlling the chamber, 53-47, three or four seats will determine party control, depending on who wins the presidency, as the vice president can break a tie in the Senate.

The final blackout awaited the outcome of races in Alaska, Georgia and North Carolina, where Republican Senator Thom Tillis battled Democrat Cal Cunningham, despite the sexting scandal of the challenger married to a public relations strategist.

In Georgia, two seats were up for grabs and at least one is heading for a run-off after no candidate hits the 50% threshold to win.

GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler will take on Democrat Raphael Warnock, a black pastor from the church where Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. preached, in the Jan.5 runoff.

In the other race in Georgia, GOP Senator David Perdue, former corporate executive Trump calls his favorite senator, tried to ward off Democrat Jon Ossoff. This too could go to a runoff.

___

Associated Press editors Alan Fram, Mary Clare Jalonick, Matthew Daly, Andrew Taylor, and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.