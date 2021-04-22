Elections could pave way for Palestinian unity and advance peace: UN envoy

“The success of the inclusive Palestinian elections is a crucial step towards the renewal of the democratic legitimacy of the Palestinian government,” he said. mentionned, speaking of Jerusalem.

“These elections should also pave the way for the unification of Gaza and the West Bank under one legitimate national authority, which would be an important step towards reconciliation and could advance peace in the Middle East.”

Growing participation of young people

Preparations continue for the Palestinian Legislative Council elections scheduled for May 22, he said.

The registration of candidates ended on March 31 and the final lists are expected on April 30, the start of the official campaign.

“Since my last presentation, an increasing number of young people should participate in shaping their political future and be given the opportunity to vote for the first time,” he said.

The UN supported the electoral process, engaging regularly with parties and with the Central Election Commission (CEC).

“To date, the CEC has performed its functions with professionalism and integrity, building confidence in the electoral process,” he said. “I also underline the essential role of election observers in ensuring that the results of a credible and transparent process are respected.”

COVID-19 ‘a formidable threat’

Mr Wennesland also praised the CEC’s plan to implement special measures to vote safely during the pandemic.

As of Thursday, there were over 316,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the occupied Palestinian territory, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Abordant la crise, il a déclaré que le COVID-19 continue de poser «une menace formidable» dans le territoire palestinien occupé et que la vaccination doit être intensifiée.

© UNICEF-SoP The State of Palestine received the first delivery of the Pfizer and Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX facility on March 21, 2021.

“I am seriously concerned about the significant increase in active cases in Gaza, where the daily infection rate is at its highest level since the start of the pandemic. In the West Bank, many hospitals remain at or near full capacity, ”he said.

The envoy briefed the ambassadors on the vaccination campaign the Palestinian authorities rolled out last month.

More vaccines needed

More than 300,000 doses have been delivered to date, he reported, and Israel has also continued its efforts to immunize segments of the Palestinian population in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. In addition, more than 100,000 Palestinians who have a permit to enter Israel have also been vaccinated.

“While the socio-economic impact of the pandemic has dramatically exacerbated a seemingly interminable fiscal and economic crisis in the West Bank and Gaza, supporting the Palestinian government’s response must remain a priority,” Wennesland said.

“I applaud all the efforts so far to immunize the Palestinian population, but the process needs to be accelerated and more vaccines are needed.”