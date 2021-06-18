Election in Iran: by the numbers

A look at some of the numbers behind the upcoming presidential election in Iran:

• Over 59 million eligible voters in Iran, a country of over 80 million people

• Seven presidential candidates approved by the Guardian Council of Iran to run out of 592 registered, with three withdrawals later

• Zero women out of the 40 registered approved to run for president

• Four-year term for an elected Iranian president

• Two consecutive terms is the maximum that an Iranian president can serve

• 42% turnout projected by the state-linked Iranian student survey agency, which would be a historic low amid lack of voter enthusiasm and the coronavirus pandemic

• 73% participation in the last Iranian presidential election in 2017

• More than 50% is the number of votes a favorite must win to avoid a second round – and there has only been one second round in 2005 since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

• Six seats will be filled by voters in the Iranian Assembly of Experts, which appoints the country’s supreme leader

• Six seats will be filled by voters in the Iranian parliament

• Almost 200,000 seats in municipal and local councils across the country will also be selected by voters