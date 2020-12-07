Election in Ghana: six things to know

Youth unemployment, security concerns and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy are among the issues voters want to address

Ghanaians go to the polls to elect a new president and a new parliament in a country considered to be one of the most democratic in West Africa.

Eleven candidates are vying to overthrow President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is running for her second term.

His main challenger is his predecessor and 2016 opponent, John Dramani Mahama.

Youth unemployment, security concerns and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy are among the main issues that Ghanaians will take into account when voting.

Here are six things to know about this election.

1. It’s déjà vu – again

The world has been through so much uncertainty and surprise this year, but Ghana’s presidential race is remarkably familiar.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) ruling candidate Mr. Akufo-Addo, 76, and his longtime rival Mr. Mahama, 62, of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will qualify for the presidency for a third time record. The two met for the first time in 2012.

In the first contest, Mr Mahama unexpectedly became his party’s candidate after the death of President John Evans Atta Mills just five months before the presidential poll.

President Akufo-Addo hopes for second term

Mr. Mahama, 62, then beat Mr. Akufo-Addo, 76, who had been tipped to win.

The results were challenged in court for electoral fraud, but after eight months the Supreme Court of Ghana upheld Mr Mahama’s narrow victory.

Mr Mahama admits his campaign failures four years ago cost him re-election

Mr. Akufo-Addo, however, got his revenge in 2016.

Mr Mahama told BBC Pidgin in a recent interview that a struggling economy, a power crisis he resolved a little too late and “fake news from the opposition social media troll factory “led to his defeat four years ago.

But whatever happens, there will be no fourth face-to-face between the two men – whoever wins will be excluded from future elections after serving two terms.

2. The Rawlings factor

It will be the first time since the restoration of democracy in 1992 – after years of military rule – that an election will be held without the physical influence of former President Jerry Rawlings.

The charismatic and popular leader, who oversaw the return of the multiparty system, died at the age of 73 in a hospital in the capital, Accra, on November 12 of a short illness.

Rawlings can still influence who becomes president of Ghana

Although Rawlings backed the ruling NPP in the 2016 election, political observers say Mr Mahama’s NDC, founded by Rawlings, should get some form of sympathy vote.

Rawlings’ support for Mr. Akufo-Addo sparked alienation from the opposition party and cost it votes.

More than 80,000 NDC supporters in various constituencies in the Volta region, the party’s stronghold, did not vote in the 2016 election, Mr Mahama told BBC Pidgin.

Prior to Rawlings’ death, the NDC had made efforts to improve its relationship with him, and party officials now say they are confident they will avoid a repeat of apathy four years ago.

But there could be a complication: Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the widow of the former president, is the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Party (NPD).

3. First election without “self-defense groups”

There is some relief in the country that the elections will not be marred by clashes provoked by militiamen hired by politicians.

A law passed last year with bipartisan support banned vigilantism, making it punishable by a minimum of 10 years in prison. The law has so far been a deterrent, judging by the events leading up to the election.

The two main political parties were guilty of hiring young muscular men with almost security training to “guarantee the ballot”.

Instead, they have built a reputation for using intimidation and violence against opponents.

4. Western separatism of Togo

However, separatist groups who have stepped up calls for Ghana’s independence to form their own country, West Togoland, are a shadow over the poll.

Calls for self-determination resurfaced in 2017 – after a hiatus of almost two decades – when two more militant splinter groups were formed.

In September, one of the new groups, the Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF), launched violent attacks for the first time in the history of the separatist movement.

He set up roadblocks, attacked a police station, seized weapons and set a bus station on fire.

The government deployed the military to the Volta region ahead of the polls to thwart any attempts to disrupt the elections.

5. “Ecowas register” cleaned up

Ghana’s Election Commission has compiled a new voter register ahead of the ballot in an effort to remove foreign nationals suspected of being added – earning the nickname “Ecowas Register” – in reference to the West African regional bloc whose Ghana is a member.

In June, the army was deployed to opposition strongholds in border towns in the Volta region ahead of voter registration to ensure security.

Jean Mensa has denied allegations of prejudice against people in opposition strongholds

The NDC accused the commission of attempting to deprive people of dual nationality, especially those of Ghanaian and Togolese descent.

The chairman of the electoral commission, Jean Mensa, denied the allegations of prejudice against the inhabitants of the Volta region.

Two million more voters will be eligible to vote in Monday’s election compared to four years ago.

In 2016, Ghana’s Election Commission received applause around the world for overseeing a competent electoral process.

The authorities are aware of this reputation and will want to ensure that they meet expectations.

6. Campaigning amid Covid-19

The pandemic changed the way campaigns were run – a situation that frustrated politicians and the public.

Instead of the loud, colorful and vibrant mass rallies, political parties have mainly used tweets, memes and videos on social media to sell their posts.

Rallies have taken place in recent days despite coronavirus restrictions

Major political parties have fought on Twitter and Facebook by posting and sharing counter messages.

Mass radio, television and text messages were also used to campaign.

However, in the final days of the campaign, caution was thrown to the wind as politicians encountered throngs of voters. There are now fears of an increase in coronavirus infections.

Ghana has reported more than 50,000 Covid-19 infections, with at least 300 people succumbing to the virus.