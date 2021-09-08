El Salvador’s troubled cryptocurrency rollout hits bitcoin

El Salvador’s crypto launch got off to a rocky start due to technical issues with its digital wallet which were subsequently resolved.

Bitcoin suffered losses on Wednesday after plunging amid El Salvador’s troubled deployment of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender.

The virtual coin was trading at around $ 47,100 as of 11 a.m. in Singapore, having slipped as much as 17% a day earlier before cutting some of the losses. The downdraft has also swept through tokens such as Ether and Dogecoin, as well as the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index.

“Social media platforms have been very cautious over the weekend that a dip could occur after El Salvador’s big day,” wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., in a note. Some investors likely bought in anticipation of the country’s implementation of its Bitcoin law on September 7, and then decided to “sell the fact,” he said.

El Salvador’s experiment with Bitcoin – the biggest test of the token’s real-world utility – got off to a rocky start due to technical issues in the official digital wallet that subsequently appeared to be resolved. President Nayib Bukele said on Twitter that the country now holds 550 Bitcoins after buying when the price fell.

Tuesday’s sell was the biggest break in a rebound that had pushed Bitcoin up nearly 75% since late July. The overall cryptocurrency market value has fallen by around $ 280 billion in the past 24 hours, according to tracker CoinGecko.

Some $ 3.7 billion in cryptocurrency liquidations took place during the same period, according to Bybt.com. This happens when leveraged positions are closed by exchanges for non-compliance with margin requirements.

Billionaire Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital Holdings and longtime cryptocurrency buyer, said the digital coin market has been strong over the past eight weeks and has become overbought. Interest from individual investors has increased thanks to the large institutions that have jumped aboard the cryptocurrency wagon, he said.

Moya of Oanda argued that “Bitcoin’s fundamentals remain intact as prices settle a new trading range between the $ 46,000 and $ 53,000 levels.”

While the deployment in El Salvador may have been a proximal cause of Bitcoin’s fluctuations, other variables could also be at play in the notorious volatile cryptocurrency industry. In particular, the prospect of a reduction in the Federal Reserve stimulus is a challenge for speculative assets such as digital tokens.

“Could it also be that recipients of liquidity – which could include crypto – may feel a more normalized future policy framework from the big central banks,” wrote Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Financial Pty, in a note.

Asian cryptocurrency stocks, such as Japanese group Monex, retreated. North American peers like Riot Blockchain Inc., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., Coinbase Global Inc. and MicroStrategy Inc. also fell.