El Salvador’s rural communities unite to obtain water – VIDEO

The well in the Cangrejera community water supply system in central El Salvador is 60 meters deep and a 20-horsepower motor drives the pump that directs the liquid to a reservoir four kilometers upstream. CREDIT: Edgardo Ayala / IPS

LA LIBERTAD, El Salvador, Oct 08 (IPS) – As the saying goes, united we stand in solidarity, divided we fall, hundreds of families from rural communities in El Salvador are mobilizing to have access to drinking water.

The Salvadoran state is failing in its responsibility to provide the resource to the entire population, and families, faced with the lack of services in the countryside, have organized themselves into “Juntas de Agua”: rural water boards. which are community associations who, on their own, succeed in drilling a well and building a reservoir and the rest of the system.

It is estimated that in El Salvador there are around 2,500 rural water boards, serving 25 percent of the population, or some 1.6 million people, according to data from the non-governmental organization Foro del Agua ( Water Forum), which promotes equity and participatory water management.

One of these community systems was set up in the small village of Desvío de Amayo, in the township of Cangrejera, which is part of the municipality and department of La Libertad, on the central coastal strip of El Salvador.

The system provides water to 468 families in Desvío de Amayo and eight other neighboring villages.

“Governments have a constitutional obligation to provide safe drinking water in every country, but when they are unable to do so, as is the case here, families have decided to come together to take decisions and ask for help either from NGOs or municipalities to set up drinking water points. water projects, ”José Dolores Romero, treasurer of the Cangrejera Drinking Water Association, told IPS.

Created in the 1980s, this council finally obtained in 2010 a contribution of US $ 117,000 from the National Aqueducts and Sewers Administration (Anda), the sector authority, for the expansion and improvement of its infrastructure. network, he explained.

As agreed by those involved in this effort, each family pays seven dollars for 20 cubic meters per month. If they consume more than that, they pay 50 cents per cubic meter.

“We benefit from the water, it’s a good thing to have it at home, because we don’t need to go to the river anymore, remember we can’t go because it overflows for the rainy season, so this community system benefits us a lot, ”María Ofelia Pineda, from the village of Las Victorias, told IPS, washing a pan and other dishes.

“Before, we had two or three hours of water in the day, and now we have it all day, I’m very happy, because I have it all day and all night,” said Ana María. Landaverde.