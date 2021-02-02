El Salvador electorate wants observers to be deployed early

El Salvador’s highest electoral body is calling for international election observers to be deployed early in the Central American country, after a deadly shootout in the countryside this weekend.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) on Tuesday urged the United Nations, the European Union and the Organization of American States (OAS) to speed up their observation missions after a shooting in San Salvador killed two political activists on Sunday and injured five others.

Officials said an assailant opened fire on members of the left-wing FMLN party in one of the worst political attacks in decades.

In a statement, the TSE asked international bodies “to advance their observation missions in the country in order to monitor, prevent and denounce any act of political violence”.

The observers were due to arrive a week before the legislative and local elections on February 28.

The shooting took place days after President Nayib Bukele criticized the peace agreement signed between the military and the FMLN to end a civil war in 1992.

“All those responsible will pay for their actions,” Bukele tweeted after the incident.

Two government employees and a private security guard were arrested in this case.

No group took responsibility for the shooting, which was condemned by OAS chief Luis Almagro.

Almagro called on the country’s attorney general to “investigate and prosecute” those responsible.

In its statement, the electoral tribunal said it wanted to prevent any action that could “tarnish” the election, also citing recent death threats against judges.

He also urged supporters of rival parties to “respect” each other and ensure a peaceful ballot.

About 5.4 million Salvadorans will vote for 84 national lawmakers and 262 local representatives from 10 political groups later this month. President Bukele’s New Ideas (NI) party currently leads the polls.