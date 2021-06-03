World
Eight dead in Afghan double minibus explosion – Times of India
KABUL: At least eight people were killed and nine injured Thursday in two bombings targeting minibuses in Acceptance, according to police, during the latest attacks on commuters in the Afghan capital.
Two more buses were hit earlier this week, with growing fears that further unrest looms as Washington withdraws its remaining troops in the coming months.
police spokesperson Ferdaws Faramarz said the first explosion occurred on a road southwest of Kabul, near an area largely populated by the Hazara Shiite community, which has been the frequent target of militant attacks.
Four people were killed in this explosion and four others injured.
Hours later, a second bus was struck just a few miles away, said Faramarz, also in a Hazara neighborhood.
No group claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Earlier this week, the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for back-to-back attacks on two buses in Kabul that have left at least 10 dead.
Violence has escalated in recent weeks as government forces and Taliban clash in near-daily battles across the rugged countryside, with militants appearing to focus on checkpoints and bases near Kabul.
The rise in violence comes as the U.S. military continues to withdraw its remaining 2,500 troops from Afghanistan.
President Joe biden ordered the military to complete the withdrawal by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
But as the Americans pack their bags, experts fear Afghanistan will remain home to a number of jihadist groups.
the United Nations Security Council warned in a report on Wednesday that ISIS continues to “pose a threat to both the country and the region at large,” saying the group has around 2,000 fighters in Afghanistan.
