Egyptian President el-Sisi visits Sudan amid rapprochement

CAIRO (AP) – The Egyptian President visited Sudan on Saturday, his first visit to the country since a popular uprising led to the military overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019 .

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi landed at Khartoum International Airport and went to a meeting with General Abdel Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council, at the presidential palace. There they inspected a military honor guard. El-Sisi also met with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and General Mohammed Hamdan Dagal, deputy head of the sovereign council.

“This visit is part of close cooperation between the two nations,” Burhan said at a press conference with el-Sisi. “We have discussed all files that support mutual cooperation.”

The Egyptian leader discussed with Sudanese officials a range of issues, including economic and military ties and the two nations’ dispute with Ethiopia over a massive dam it is building on the Blue Nile, he said. declared the Egyptian presidency.

El-Sissi also discussed Sudan’s border dispute with Ethiopia and security in the Red Sea region, which has become the scene of increasing competition between world and regional powers in recent years, the statement said. Sudan and Egypt are both members of a new Red Sea forum, along with six other African and Asian countries.

The visit came amid a rapprochement between the two governments. Egypt has sought in recent years to rebuild ties with its southern neighbor, an effort that has intensified since al-Bashir’s ouster in April 2019. Senior civilian and military officials from both countries exchanged regular visits. The countries signed an agreement last week to strengthen their military cooperation.

“We have faced common regional threats and we must work together to address these threats on all fronts,” Egyptian Chief of Staff Mohamed Farid said during a visit to Khartoum last week.

During al-Bashir’s time, relations between Sudan and Egypt suffered from sporadic tensions. These included the resumption of a long-standing dispute over border territory, the Halayeb triangle, which is owned by Egypt and claimed by Sudan.

Despite negotiations lasting a decade, the two countries have repeatedly failed to reach a tripartite agreement with Ethiopia over its huge dam.

Cairo and Khartoum recently called for the internationalization of the dispute include the United States, the European Union, the United Nations and the African Union to facilitate an agreement on the filling and operation of the Renaissance Dam of Greater Ethiopia.

In a phone call Friday with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the global body was ready to “support and participate” in the negotiations led by the UA to resolve the dispute over the dam.

Sudan criticized Ethiopia’s plans to start a second filling of the dam’s massive reservoir in the coming rainy season. At least 20 million Sudanese, more than half of the country’s population, could be affected if Ethiopia filled and operated the dam without coordinating with Sudan, the government in Khartoum said. The Sudanese could suffer from both flooding and reduced access to safe drinking water as Sudan’s dams would be affected, he said.

El-Sisi said Egypt and Sudan have agreed on the importance of relaunching “serious and effective” negotiations aimed at reaching a “fair, balanced and legally binding” agreement on the filling and operation of the dam. .

Egypt and Sudan also reject Ethiopia’s attempts “to impose a fait accompli and control the Blue Nile through unilateral measures that do not take into account the interests and rights of the two downstream countries,” he said. he declared.

Sudan wants Ethiopia to coordinate and share data on dam operation to prevent flooding and protect its own power generation dams on the Blue Nile, the main tributary of the Nile. The Blue Nile meets the White Nile in central Sudan. From there, the Nile winds north through Egypt and empties into the Mediterranean Sea.

Egypt, the most populous country in the Arab world with more than 100 million people, has called the dam an existential threat and fears reducing its share of the Nile waters. The country depends almost entirely on the Nile to provide water for agriculture and its people.

About 85% of the Nile’s flow comes from Ethiopia. Ethiopian officials hope the dam, now three-quarters complete, will reach full power generation capacity in 2023, helping lift millions of its residents out of poverty.