Egyptian officials: Palestinians plan to cancel elections

JERUSALEM (AP) – Egyptian officials have said the Palestinian Authority plans to cancel its first election in 15 years, citing Israel’s refusal to allow voting in East Jerusalem.

The decision would effectively grant Israel a veto over the holding of elections, although President Mahmoud Abbas could also benefit from the cancellation of a vote in which his fractional party, Fatah, is expected to lose power and influence. influence for the benefit of the militant Islamic group Hamas.

An Egyptian diplomat and intelligence official said they had been briefed on the decision, which will be announced at a meeting of Palestinian factions on Thursday. They said Egypt was in talks with Israel to reach a compromise allowing the vote, but those efforts have so far failed.

The two spoke on condition of anonymity on Monday evening to discuss the closed-door talks.

The intelligence official said Hamas wanted the elections to take place, but no faction wanted to proceed without guarantees from the international community that the vote would take place in East Jerusalem. The official said the factions were instead discussing forming a unity government that would include Hamas.

The Palestinian Election Commission said 6,000 voters in East Jerusalem would have to submit their ballots through Israeli post offices in accordance with past agreements, while the remaining 150,000 could vote with or without Israel’s permission. .

The small number of voters who need Israeli clearance is unlikely to have a decisive impact on the vote, but their participation is seen as symbolically important in sustaining Palestinian claims to East Jerusalem. Israel did not say whether it would allow them to vote.

They also provide a pretext for Abbas to annul a parliamentary election which his Fatah movement is gravely set to lose. Fatah split into three rival lists, paving the way for Hamas to emerge as the largest party in parliament.

Israel and the international community, which consider Hamas a terrorist group, would also welcome delaying or canceling the vote.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza, in the 1967 war. The Palestinians want the three territories for their future state and see East Jerusalem as their capital.

Israel annexed the eastern sector of the city in an internationally unrecognized move. He considers all of Jerusalem to be his capital and prohibits the Palestinian Authority from operating there. The fate of the city has been one of the thorniest issues in the peace process, which ended more than ten years ago.

Tensions have erupted in Jerusalem in recent days as Israeli police clashed with Muslim worshipers over restrictions on gatherings during the holy month of Ramadan.

Associated Press writer Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.